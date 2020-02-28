UFC Fight Night 169 Full Fight Video: Watch Deiveson Figueiredo Submit Tim Elliott

Share to facebook

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 12: (R-L) Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil submits Tim Elliott in their … [+] flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on October 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Deiveson Figueiredo climbed the UFC flyweight rankings very quickly. Figueiredo debuted with the promotion in 2017 with a perfect 10-0 record. By October 2019, the Brazilian had risen to the No. 3 spot in the ranking with an overall record of 17-1. Figueiredo faced former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott at UFC Fight Night 161 in October. Elliott, a veteran of 24 pro fights, was ranked No. 6 in the 125-pound weight division at the time.

When the two stepped into the octagon in Tampa, Florida, Figueiredo was the -175 favorite. Elliott came in as a +145 underdog.

Elliott used his awkward motion at the start of the fight and took control of the octagon, but Figueiredo’s speed and power slowed that movement a bit when he tagged him with a punch early. A minute into the round, Figueiredo took control of the octagon and forced Elliott to the outside. With two minutes left in the first round, Elliott threw a kick to the knee of his opponent and then shot in for a takedown. Elliott left his neck exposed during the shot, and Figueiredo immediately locked up a guillotine choke and forced a quick tap from Elliott. The fight came to a close at the 3:08 mark of the first stanza.

After that win, Figueiredo called for a fight against Joseph Benavidez. He had to wait a bit, but that fight was granted.

On Saturday, Figueiredo faces Benavidez for the vacant UFC flyweight title. Before that fight takes place, watch Figueiredo’s submission win over Elliott right here.

UFC Fight Night 169 takes place at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The entire card streams on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET following prelims at 5 p.m. ET.