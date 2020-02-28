UFC Fight Night 169 Preview: Facts, Stats And Numbers For Joseph Benavidez Vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 28: Joseph Benavidez poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in … [+] at the Target Center on June 28, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The vacant UFC flyweight title is on the line on Saturday when two-time UFC title challenger Joseph Benavidez faces Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169.

Benavidez has won nine of his past 10 fights and is on a three-fight winning streak heading into the bout. Meanwhile, Figueiredo has a career record of 17-1 and he is on a two-fight winning streak.

Here is a look at some of the more impressive facts, stats and numbers from the careers of the two fighters competing in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169.

Joseph Benavidez:

Benavidez’s career record is 28-5

Benavidez is 15-3 in the UFC.

Benavidez’s average fight time is 11:52.

Benavidez averages 0.42 knockdowns per 15 minutes.

Benavidez’s significant striking accuracy is 35.9 percent.

Benavidez lands 3.88 significant strikes per minute.

Benavidez’s striking defense is 59.9 percent.

Benavidez absorbs 2.83 strikes per minute.

Benavidez’s takedown accuracy is 31.6 percent.

Benavidez averages 1.69 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Benavidez’s takedown defense in 72.7 percent.

Benavidez averages 0.28 submissions per 15 minutes.

Benavidez has won four UFC fight-night bonus awards.

Benavidez has nine career wins via submission and eight by knockout.

Benavidez has only lost to Demetrious Johnson (2x), Dominick Cruz (2x) and Sergio Pettis.

Benavidez has win nine of his last 10 and three in a row.

Benavidez has seven first-round finishes.

Benavidez is tied for first in most wins in UFC flyweight history with 13 victories.

Benavidez has the most knockouts in UFC flyweight history with five.

Benavidez ranks second in UFC flyweight history in significant strikes landed with 714.

Benavidez ranks second in UFC flyweight history in knockdowns with six.

Benavidez ranks second among active UFC flyweights with a takedown defense of 72 percent.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Figueiredo’s career record is 17-1.

Figueiredo is 6-1 in the UFC.

Figueiredo’s average fight time is 10.50.

Figueiredo averages 0.99 knockdowns per 15 minutes.

Figueiredo’s significant striking accuracy is 52.7 percent.

Figueiredo lands 2.44 significant strikes per minute.

Figueiredo’s striking defense is 53.3 percent.

Figueiredo absorbs 2.40 strikes per minute.

Figueiredo’s takedown accuracy is 47.4 percent.

Figueiredo averages 1.78 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Figueiredo’s takedown defense in 59.4 percent.

Figueiredo averages 2.37 submissions per 15 minutes.

Figueiredo has eight career wins by knockout and six via submission.

Figueiredo has nine first-round finishes.

Figueiredo’s sole loss was a decision to Jussier Formiga.

Figueiredo has the most UFC flyweight wins since 2017 with six.

Figueiredo has the most UFC flyweight knockouts since 2017 with four.

Figueiredo has the third highest striking accuracy in UFC flyweight history.

Figueiredo ranks fourth in UFC flyweight history with five knockdowns.

Figueiredo has the highest flyweight knockdown average per 15 minutes among active fighters.

Figueiredo has the second most submission attempts in UFC flyweight history with 12.

UFC Fight Night 169 takes place at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The entire card streams on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET following prelims at 5 p.m. ET.

