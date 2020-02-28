UFC Fight Night 169 Preview, Prediction And Pick: Joseph Benavidez Vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Share to facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 29: Joseph Benavidez celebrates after defeating Jussier Formiga of Brazil in … [+] their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Target Center on June 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The vacant UFC flyweight title is up for grabs on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 169. Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo face off for that belt, which was vacated by Henry Cejudo in December. Cejudo is the current UFC bantamweight titleholder.

For Benavidez, this is his third opportunity to fight for UFC gold. Considering it took the veteran competitor more than six years and a 9-1 run to get this opportunity, there’s a good chance if Benavidez falls short he won’t get another chance to compete for a UFC title. As for Figueiredo, this is his first UFC title shot.

Benavidez, a member of the WEC/UFC since 2008 is the sentimental favorite in this matchup, but that doesn’t mean Figueiredo doesn’t have a chance. On paper, Figueiredo is very much in this fight.

Figueiredo is the underdog in the bout, but he is a powerful and speedy striker with the rare ability to score knockouts in the flyweight division. His submission game is not to be taken lightly either. However, what he doesn’t have is experience. This is his first title fight of any kind as a professional fighter.

Benavidez’s experience will play a big role in this matchup, as will his output. Benavidez is one of the busiest strikers in the flyweight division. He doesn’t land with a high percentage, but he is always throwing strikes. That offensive onslaught will make it difficult for Figueiredo to set his feet and get off a heavy blow of his own. To make matters worse for Figueiredo, he is a low output offensive fighter.

Look for Benavidez to be aggressive from the start of this fight and to pressure Figueiredo for the entire 25 minutes of the contest.

Pick: Benavidez

UFC Fight Night 169 takes place Saturday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The entire card streams on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET following prelims at 5 p.m. ET.