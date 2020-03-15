UFC Fight Night 170 Results: Winners, Bonuses, And Highlights From Brazil

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – MARCH 14: (R-L) Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Kevin Lee trade punches in their … [+] lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

In a fan-less arena in Brasilia, Brazil, Charles Oliveira shined as he scored a third-round submission victory over Kevin Lee in the UFC Fight Night 170 main event. The Coronavirus pandemic forced the promotion to put on the show without fans in attendance, and it could affect more events moving forward.

Lee, who missed weight on Friday by 2.5 pounds, still looked like the smaller, weaker man throughout. Oliveira walked Lee down, hurt him multiple times on the feet before turning a counter situation into a guillotine that forced the tap out.

Here is a look at the finish that earned Oliveira a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus:

Immediately after the tap out, Lee seemed to dispute the stoppage. He continued to try to grapple, but he looked almost as if he’d lost consciousness for a moment. After he saw the replay, Lee dropped his protest.

The win was Oliveira’s seventh straight win. The loss for Lee was his third in four fights.

Burns Starches Maia

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – MARCH 14: Gilbert Burns of Brazil punches Demian Maia of Brazil in their … [+] welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The other Performance of the Night belonged to Gilbert Burns.

The Brazilian stopped his countryman Demian Maia with a left hook and follow-up punches to the legend after he hit the canvas.

Maia usually enjoys a major grappling advantage over his opponents, but that wasn’t the case against Burns. The latter easily got to his feet after a first-round takedown, and early in the second frame he landed the punch that led to the finish.

The result wasn’t a major surprise as Burns has been on a tear.

He has won five straight and could move into the Top 5 of the welterweight rankings after this victory. Maia, who is now 42 years old, was No. 5 coming into the fight and the loss snapped a three-fight win streak for him.

Here is a look at all of the results from Brazil:

Results

Charles Oliveira def. Kevin Lee via submission (Guillotine Choke) at 0:28 of Round 3 – POTN

Gilbert Burns def. Demian Maia via TKO (Punches) at 2:34 of Round 1 – POTN

Renato Moicano def. Damir Hadzovic via submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:44 of Round 1

Nikita Krylov def. Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Francisco Trinaldo def. John Makdessi via unanimous decision (3027, 30-27, 29-28)

Brandon Moreno def. Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (30-27. 29-28, 29-28)

Amanda Ribas def. Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Alexey Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya – majority draw (29-28 28-28, 28-28)

Maryna Moroz def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – FOTN

David Dvorak def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28. 29-28)

Bea Malecki def. Veronica Macedo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Other Bonuses

Maryna Moroz and Mayra Bueno Silva earned $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night. The early-prelim scrap was physical throughout and Moroz prevailed via unanimous decision. It was a tough night to issue this bonus, but there were better fights.

Moroz and Silva only connected on a total of 34 combined significant strikes despite firing 353 times. That’s not exactly the picture of efficiency.

Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya was more entertaining, and ended in a justifiable draw, and the main event was probably a better fight too.

At any rate, Moroz improved to 10-3 while Silva dropped to 5-1.

Source