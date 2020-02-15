UFC On TV And Live Stream Tonight: 10 Things You Should Know About Fight Night 167

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Opponents Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz of Poland … [+] face off during the official UFC weigh-in at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North on February 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The UFC’s first quarter schedule is in full swing.

After an eventful UFC 247 pay-per-view last week in Houston, Texas, the promotion stays in the southwest for its next card.

Top light heavyweight contenders Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz battle in a pivotal rematch at the Santa Ana Star Center in New Mexico.

Those two aren’t the biggest stars in the promotion, but there is a lot on the line, and the undercard–while also devoid of major names–has some potentially action-packed fights.

Here are the 10 things you should know about UFC Fight Night 167.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 15

Saturday, February 15 Time: 5 pm ET for Prelims and 8 pm ET for Main Card

5 pm ET for Prelims and 8 pm ET for Main Card TV: None

None Live Stream: ESPN+

What’s At Stake in the Main Event?

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Opponents Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz of Poland … [+] face off during the official UFC weigh-in at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North on February 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Anderson and Blachowicz are the only two contenders ranked in the Top 6 at light heavyweight who have not had a shot at 205-pound champion, and all-time great Jon Jones.

After his controversial victory over Dominick Reyes last week, Jones may appear to be a little vulnerable to his challengers. That remains to be seen, but it looks as if there is a sense of urgency in the division as every fighter seems to be scrambling to become the first man to hand Jones a legitimate defeat.

There is a good chance Jones’ next challenge could come from the winner of Saturday’s main event.

Jon Jones Has Said He’ll Be in Attendance

During his post-fight interview after the win over Reyes, Jones said he’d be in attendance in New Mexico, his adopted second home, to watch the Anderson-Blachowicz rematch.

Jones’ presence will add even more validation and intrigue to the main event.

How Did the First Fight Go?

Anderson completely dominated Blachowicz in their first meeting.

In fact, he won by the dominant score of 30-25 on two of the judges’ scorecards. The third judge scored it 29-26 in Anderson’s favor to give him the lopsided unanimous-decision victory.

The first frame was close with both men landing a takedown, but Anderson connected on 21 significant strikes to 17 for Blachowicz.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Corey Anderson punches Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight … [+] bout during the UFC 191 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 5, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The second and third rounds produced an onslaught from Anderson. He scored three takedowns and outlanded Blachowicz 63-3 in significant strikes.

Needless to say, Blachowicz hopes the rematch will be much different.

Ray Borg Missed Weight

The weigh-ins went over without much of a snag. However, flyweight contender Ray Borg missed weight for his bout with Rogerio Bontorin.

Borg weighed in at 128 pounds, which is two pounds over the limit for a non-title flyweight fight.

Almost a year ago, Borg–who has missed weight in the past–said he would retire from the sport if he ever failed in this way again.

However, it doesn’t appear as though that is in his plans now.

Borg issued a statement via Instagram apologizing to the fans and his opponent, but he “hopes to put on a good show” on Saturday night.

As a result of missing weight, Borg will forfeit 30 percent of his purse to his opponent. Here is a look at all of the weigh-in results for Saturday’s event.

Weigh-In Results

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jan Blachowicz (206)

Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (202)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Brok Weaver (156) vs. Rodrigo Vargas (156)

Yancy Medeiros (156) vs. Lando Vannata (156)

Tim Means (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

John Dodson (133.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (156)

Ray Borg (128) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (126)

Casey Kenney (135.5) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Shanna Young (134) vs. Macy Chiasson (135)

Mark De La Rosa (126) vs. Raulian Paiva (126)

The Biggest Favorite and Underdog

There aren’t any huge underdogs on this card. At +185, per OddsShark, Devin Rodriguez has the longest odds heading into his matchup with Tim Means.

Hopefully this odds arrangement will lead to a night of competitive fights.

All of the Odds

Raulian Paiva -175 vs. Mark De La Rosa +145

Macy Chiasson -215 vs. Shanna Young +175

Merab Dvalishvili -140 vs. Casey Kenney +110

Ray Borg -115 vs. Rogerio Bontorin -115

Jim Miller -159 vs. Scott Holtzman +131

Nathaniel Wood -165 vs. John Dodson +135

Tim Means -235 vs. Daniel Rodriguez +185

Yancy Medeiros -170 vs. Lando Vannata +140

Brok Weaver -203 vs. Rodrigo Vargas +167

Montana De La Rosa -215 vs. Mara Romero Borella +175

Devin Clark -225 vs. Dequan Townsend +175

Michel Pereira -125 vs. Diego Sanchez -105

Corey Anderson -138 vs. Jan Blachowicz +110

Largest DraftKings Salary

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 14: Macy Chiasson poses on the scale during the official UFC … [+] weigh-in at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North on February 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

At $9,400 Macy Chiasson has the largest DK salary.

She is facing Shanna Young, an Invicta and Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series vet, but Chiasson’s size, length and strength have her positioned to score big with takedowns and a potential finish.

However, don’t underestimate Young’s toughness. Even if she loses, she may be able to gut it out through three rounds, which could negatively impact Chiasson’s fantasy score.

It’s something to keep an eye on.

The Other Fights You Don’t Want to Miss

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 10: Montana De La Rosa celebrates her submission victory over Nadia … [+] Kassem of Australia in their women’s flyweight bout during the UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena on February 10, 2019 in the Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The Sanchez-Pereira fight has excitement written all over it, and so does the Vannata-Medeiros scrap. Both matchups feature fighters who have earned their share of performance bonuses.

However, history will be made at Saturday’s event. Montana and Mark De La Rosa will become the first married couple to compete on the same UFC card.

Montana is favored to win, but Mark is a slight underdog in his match. Be on the lookout for post-event coverage of their fights and all of the bouts and news at Saturday’s event.

Source