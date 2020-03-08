UFC On TV And Live Stream Tonight: Israel Adesanya And Weili Zhang Defend Their Titles At UFC 248

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: (L-R) Opponents Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Yoel Romero of Cuba … [+] face off during the UFC 248 weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

There have been a few weight complications heading into Saturday’s UFC 248 event. One fight was a late scratch, but thankfully, the main and co-main event are still intact.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against Yoel Romero and Strawweight Champ Weili Zhang faces Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

To catch all of the action, you’ll need to have the ESPN+ app and order the pay-per-view.

The mid-level prelims will be viewable on ESPN at 8pm ET.

The spotlight fight of that portion of the show is the return Sean O’Malley.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 17: UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley is seen in attendance during the … [+] UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

He faces Jose Quinonez. This is O’Malley’s first fight since he was suspended for violating the United States Anti-Doping Commission rules ahead of a bout in June 2019.

The undefeated O’Malley has been a star on the rise since he burst upon the scene at the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series in 2017. He’s still only 25 years old and a potential title threat in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Prior to that, the early prelims will be culminated with a featherweight battle between Giga Chikadze and Jamall Emmers. The latter is another alum from DWTNC.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: Jamall Emmers poses on the scale during the UFC 248 weigh-in at … [+] T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The early prelims began at 7pm ET and are available exclusively on ESPN+.

The main card starts at 10 pm ET, and is available exclusively on PPV. The cost of the event in high definition is $64.99.

Adesanya and Weili are both making the first defense of their titles after capturing the championship in their homelands. Adesanya won the 185-pound title in October 2019 when the Last Stylebender scored a second-round KO of Robert Whittaker in Australia. Adesanya is Nigerian, but lives and trains in Auckland, New Zealand.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale during the UFC 248 … [+] weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Weili’s title-winning moment came in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China in August 2019 against Jessica Andrade. The Chinese superstar overwhelmed Andrade en route to a 42-second KO.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: Zhang Weili of China poses on the scale during the UFC 248 weigh-in at … [+] T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Things could be tougher for both champs on Saturday.

Adesanya faces the dangerous, uber-athletic and explosive Romero. Despite back-to-back losses, the 42-year-old former Olympian has been on the cusp of winning the title on multiple occasions. Is Saturday his night?

Jedrzejczyk is not only the former champion in the strawweight division, the Polish star is the longest reigning 115-pound titleholder in history. She held the title for 966 days from March 2015 to November 2017.

She’ll be looking to become the first-ever two-time strawweight champion in UFC history. Be on the lookout for a recap of the event on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Source