UFC Results: Renato Moicano Submits Damir Hadzovic To Snap Streak

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – MARCH 14: (R-L) Renato Moicano of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against … [+] Damir Hadzovic of Bosnia in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The UFC was one of the only live sports organizations in action on Saturday as UFC Fight Night 170 emanated from Brazil.

There were no fans in attendance due to the precautions in place to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, and finishes were sparse. However, the main card brought some fireworks.

In his first fight at lightweight, Renato Moicano made his presence felt in his new weight class. Moicano made quick work of Damir Hadzovic and the two men engaged in a heated argument seconds after the latter tapped out from a rear-naked choke.

Moicano is best known for his stand-up skills, but the 30-year-old Brazilian showed he still has advanced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills taking advantage of his opponent on the ground.

The submission happened with Moicano’s left arm under Hadzovic’s chin, which is a little strange because most prefer to execute the choke with their power arm in that position.

The post-fight exchanges were strange as it appeared both men wanted to scrap for a little longer.

The end came so quickly, it’s quite possible neither man was able to fully vent the frustrations from a tough week in the world, and not to mention come to a definitive close as it pertains to their own personal heat.

In any case, the victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for Moicano whose time at featherweight had likely run its course. The finish was also the first of the evening for anyone on the card. The loss dropped the 33-year-old Hadzovic’s record to 13-6 and it was his second consecutive defeat.

Source