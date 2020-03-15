Home Business UFC Results: Renato Moicano Submits Damir Hadzovic To Snap Streak
Business

UFC Results: Renato Moicano Submits Damir Hadzovic To Snap Streak

written by Forbes March 15, 2020
UFC Results: Renato Moicano Submits Damir Hadzovic To Snap Streak
UFC Fight Night: Moicano v Hadzovic

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – MARCH 14: (R-L) Renato Moicano of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against … [+] Damir Hadzovic of Bosnia in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The UFC was one of the only live sports organizations in action on Saturday as UFC Fight Night 170 emanated from Brazil.

There were no fans in attendance due to the precautions in place to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, and finishes were sparse. However, the main card brought some fireworks.

In his first fight at lightweight, Renato Moicano made his presence felt in his new weight class. Moicano made quick work of Damir Hadzovic and the two men engaged in a heated argument seconds after the latter tapped out from a rear-naked choke.

Moicano is best known for his stand-up skills, but the 30-year-old Brazilian showed he still has advanced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills taking advantage of his opponent on the ground.

The submission happened with Moicano’s left arm under Hadzovic’s chin, which is a little strange because most prefer to execute the choke with their power arm in that position.

The post-fight exchanges were strange as it appeared both men wanted to scrap for a little longer.

The end came so quickly, it’s quite possible neither man was able to fully vent the frustrations from a tough week in the world, and not to mention come to a definitive close as it pertains to their own personal heat.

In any case, the victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for Moicano whose time at featherweight had likely run its course. The finish was also the first of the evening for anyone on the card. The loss dropped the 33-year-old Hadzovic’s record to 13-6 and it was his second consecutive defeat.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Alberto Fernández’s “Social Pact” To Jump-start Argentina’s Economy...

December 8, 2019

Why US 30 Day Travel Ban On Europe...

March 12, 2020

More Bad News For Apple As New iPhone...

December 23, 2019

Trump’s New Plan To Make Student Loans Great...

December 21, 2019

China Companies Eye U.S. Listings Despite Trade Tension,...

November 29, 2019

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Twitter Reacts To...

February 3, 2020

Could Shipping War with Walmart Force Amazon to...

January 18, 2020

One Of The Biggest Bets In Bitcoin Revealed...

January 6, 2020

Loss To The Bears Would Not Kill Cowboys...

December 5, 2019

The Blockchain Executive With A Rock N’ Roll...

January 25, 2020

Leave a Comment