Ugly Ducklings: Three ‘Unsightly’ Players That Were Unappreciated At FC Barcelona

MUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 22: Mark van Bommel of Bayern (R) tackles Arturo Vidal of Leverkusen (L) … [+] during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on November 22, 2009 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

There is always one wherever FC Barcelona are concerned, and in this ongoing January 2020 transfer window, the club’s primary will-he-won’t-he soap opera has Arturo Vidal as its protagonist.

Apparently lodging a lawsuit against his Catalan employers, this has been seen as a bid to force a way out of the Camp Nou in search of increased playing time at Inter Milan, where a reunion with Antoino Conte awaits.

Yet in the meantime, an interesting point has been raised by Javier Gascon, who rightfully claims that ‘unsightly’ players “suffer at Barça”.

“Appreciated by the coaches for providing the intensity, physique and strength that every team needs,” the Mundo Deportico scribe writes, “they do not usually curry favor from the fans or receive an OK from the pundits. Although their combative spirit can be valued at certain times, they are generally seen as strange beings in a club of elegant and precise players,” he goes on.

Highlighting that Barça “has shown the world that everything can be won with small virtuosos of technique and positional play dominating areas of the field”, Gascon intelligently presents the common theme that links these “invaders” – that “although some think they already have too many minutes”, they are “winners who want to play more and prefer to go to another club than stay in the background”.

And here, in further detail, are a trio of players anaylzed further that fit this description and were never appreciated by the masses in Catalonia.

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN – MARCH 18: Mark van Bommel (R) of Barcelona is taackled by Gaizka Garitano of … [+] Real Sociedad during a Primera Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium on March 18, 2006 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Mark Van Bommel

Signed on a free by compatriot Frank Rijkaard in the summer of 2005, the scrappy Dutchman helped Barça retain La Liga with 24 appearances and made nine on the continent as the Blaugrana captured a first UCL crown since 1992.

Starting the final against Arsenal, he left for Bayern Munich after just a sole season and went on to become the Bavarians’ first non-German skipper. Winning two domestic doubles and leading Holland to the 2010 World Cup last dance where they were felled by Andres Iniesta’s late winner for Spain, Van Bommel was reunited with Ronaldinho at the San Siro where they helped AC Milan scoop what is to date their last ever Scudetto in 2011.

Sacked just over a fornight ago, he returned to his former stomping ground as PSV Eindhoven coach in September 2018 to face Ernesto Valverde’s men in Europe.

With Lionel Messi scoring a hat trick in a 4-0 thumping however, it was an evening to forget for ‘The Punisher’.

Paulinho during the spanish football league La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal at the … [+] Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on May 9, 2018 (Photo by Miquel Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Paulinho

Clinching the Libertadores and World Club Cup with São Paulo giants Corinthians, Paulinho followed his then-coach Tite to the Brazil national team and became an integral part of its impressive 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sent into a Chinese Super League exile following a poorly-advised failed move to Tottenham Hotspur, the box-to-box enforcer was given a second roll of the dice on the Old Continent by Barça in 2017.

Causing outrage with poor keepy-up skills at his presentation, in a depressed summer where Neymar walked to PSG, Paulinho finished a La Liga and Copa del Rey double-winning term as the club’s fourth best goalscorer upon notching 9 in 49 appearances.

Returning to China in 2018, and Guangzhou Evergrande for a second spell, he was immediately replaced by more of the same in Arturo Vidal.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 21: Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona reacts during the Liga match between FC … [+] Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou on December 21, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arturo Vidal

Often applauded on and off the Camp Nou pitch whenever picking up minutes, the double-Copa America ‘King’ Arturo is perhaps better received by the Culé faithful than the rest of the pack.

In 2019/2020, he has already surpassed his goal tally last term and is on course to match or smash his best-ever figures with Juventus at his current rate.

In a talented midfield containing Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur however, Valverde can’t offer him the regular starts he craves.

When he is given the nod, though, the serial Bundesliga and Italian Serie A champions has shown what he can bring to the table.

His impact substitutions against potential suitors in the Champions League Inter – when Barça trailed 0-1 at home but came out 1-2 winners – and Leganes – when he bagged the decider himself as part of an indential scoreline – provided perfect examples of his ability to disrupt, unbalance the opposition and thread plays together.

If not exiting stage left in January, he could be gone by the beginning of 2020/2021 but will have hopefully done so after adding the only trophy – that of the Champions League – that is missing from a bulging cabinet.

