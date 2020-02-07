UK Doctor Uses YouTube To Treat Panic Of Coronavirus Myths

There is only one potentiality worse than Coronavirus becoming a worldwide heath crisis: The possibility of myths and half-truths about the illness causing additional or uncontrolled panic.

Enter Dr. John Campbell – physician, teacher and author coming to the world vis social media from his home in northern England. His YouTube channel offered simple, educational videos filled with basic information on a variety of topics for students and anyone with a passing medical interest — until the daily news filled with stories about the international Coronavirus spread.

“What I do is try to keep things evidence-based by taking details published in the medical literature and explain those facts,” Campbell says. “I serve as a translator of scientific language into more basic language.”

Dr. John Campbell publishes YouTube videos to educate the public on the Coronavirus.

Campbell puts out one or two videos of about 30 minutes each every day, noting the day’s medical news reports and using only quotes from major, accredited academic publications (such as The New England Journal of Medicine) to support his points. He might editorialize on occasion, but seemingly only for the benefit of the viewers and their health. Besides, it’s his show. He can indulge in an opinion or two.

“The (Center for Disease Control) has yet yo certifying Coronavirus as pandemic,” he complains. “I don’t quite understand what the CDC is doing these days.”

For his part, Campbell prefers to keep the information simple and direct.

“SARS, MERS and now the Coronavirus all came from animal reservoirs, as far as we know,” he explains. “They’ve all crossed over from wild animals into humans. There are varying degrees of transmissible factors for these viruses. Bacteria, viruses, humans and hedgehogs — they’re all part of ecosystems. They are designed to live together.”

There’s no air of profiteering about Campbell’s efforts. His videos are free to watch. You won’t find garish banner ads screaming at visitors to visit his homepage or to spend money on his books. His Coronavirus posts don’t begin with the sort of ads that monetize YouTube efforts. He doesn’t push a Twitter feed, a Facebook page or an Instagram grid. The only indication that his videos lead to a business is a tiny link tagged to his banner image.

In recent social media postings, Campbell began challenging and warning against YouTube and Twitter trends making sensational claims or cooking up rumors and conspiracy theories built around the virus. You don’t have to dig very deep on any social media platform to find claims that the virus was deliberately created and spread as a weapon — or as a biological creation that crawled out of a lab somewhere.

While Campbell doesn’t waste online breath refuting these claims, he warns against the danger of worried medical consumers investing too heavily into rumors. He sticks to the published details and urges anyone else to do the same.

“There are varying degrees of responsibility out there, depending on the media. Conspiracy theories aren’t good in healthcare. That sort of thing going on — it’s never helpful. Stick to the facts. ”

