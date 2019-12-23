Ukraine: How A U.S. Ally Is Being Made A Scapegoat

House Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing In Trump Impeachment Inquiry. Photo by Anna Moneymaker – … [+] Pool/Getty Images

Congress has officially impeached President Donald Trump for abusing his power in his dealings with Ukraine. On the other side of the world, Russian president Vladimir Putin—whose country is currently spearheading a military campaign against Ukraine—has condemned the impeachment.

Meanwhile, Trump’s administration is pushing back against sanctions approved by his own Congress that would punish Russia for its role in interfering in the 2016 U.S. elections, for its activities in Syria and for targeting Ukraine. Congress had previously committed to giving military aid to Ukraine to help defend itself from Russia (that’s the money Trump held off on delivering to Ukraine). You’d be forgiven for becoming dizzy over what appears a somewhat conflicted and mind-bending situation.

But if you take a closer look, it’s actually not so confusing. Having Trump in office has been good for Russia as he has proved easy to influence: Russia had a hand in souring Trump on Ukraine in the first place—one of the many plots the Kremlin has hatched in recent years involving Ukraine and other nations.

It’s been almost three decades since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. You wouldn’t know it, though, as the former KGB operatives running Russia today continue to oversee a global power game against the west.

An important front in this match is Ukraine, a fledgling democracy whose search for assistance against its aggressive neighbor to the east dragged it into a political scandal in the United States—one that has led to the impeachment of a president.

Sure, the world is full of powerful economic and political players: the U.S., the European Union, China, Russia, Middle Eastern nations. But the Kremlin declines to see global politics as anything other than a struggle between itself and The West (meaning the European Union and the United States).

With that in mind, the Russian government deliberately and systematically conducts misinformation campaigns—as it did among U.S. voters in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election—and finances numerous provocations outside of its borders to create disruptions in liberal democracies. The Kremlin murdered people with chemical weapons on the streets of Britain, and its weapon systems even downed an airplane with 298 people on board—and the list can go on. Russia also has worked to keep a number of countries—mainly, former Soviet republics—in its orbit for decades. Ukraine, with its 42 million people, is one of these, though it has fought hard in recent years to free itself of the Kremlin’s influence.

Trump Brings Ukraine Into The Spotlight

When Ukraine began popping up in American media headlines as a focal point of the scandal that ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment, I spoke with Yuri Shevchuk, a Ukrainian language and culture lecturer at Columbia University, and asked for his impressions. “It’s no different from how Ukraine has been treated all these years,” Shevchuk told me. “Basically, as some country in the big shadow of Russia—politically, economically and, most importantly, culturally.”

The sudden prominence of Ukraine in American political discourse didn’t translate into better familiarity with Ukraine, it’s culture, language, or national character. “Suddenly, all these people who are specialists on Russia, overnight became self-appointed specialists on Ukraine,” Shevchuk explains. Many of those, he adds, overlook basic facts.

It’s been several months since a whistleblower alerted the world to Trump’s quid pro quo demand that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky open an investigation into the Biden family in exchange for the release of $400 million of U.S. aid and a meeting. The intention, it seems, was to show Joe Biden—a candidate Trump fears—in a bad light and handicap him as a 2020 presidential contender, despite the fact that there is no evidence Biden and his son have done anything wrong.

Another of Trump’s demands was that Zelensky provide information to support a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, not Russia. Why would Trump believe this? It seems Putin told him so back in 2017. Now prominent members of the Republican party have embraced the same theories in order to defend Trump as evidence against him mounts.

As for Zelensky, since the impeachment scandal erupted in Washington this past fall, he hasn’t been able to get a one-on-one meeting with the POTUS, yet authoritarian leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have all posed for photographs with Trump in the Oval Office, as has Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Ukraine As An Ally

Ukraine has a lot to offer as an ally and trade partner. Several years ago, Ukraine declared its wish to be a Western-style democracy, complete with a free market economy and freedom of movement on the continent. It is a nation with a vibrant political life and a strong civil society. Ukraine is the eighth-largest country in Europe by population—the largest if you measure in square miles, followed by France and Spain.

Out of 15 former Soviet Socialist Republics, Ukraine is one of the few countries that has had six democratically elected presidents in twenty-eight years, one of which—the Russia-backed Viktor Yanukovych—was overthrown during the Maidan Revolution in 2014 for corruption and failing to align the country more closely with western Europe. For the record, since 2000, Russia has had only two presidents, Medvedev and Putin, with Putin heading into his twentieth year in power. Nearby Belarus has only had one president, Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994.

Ever since Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia has felt the sting of its loss and the Kremlin has sought to prevent its neighbors from adopting Western ways of politics, life and economy.

In 2004 Ukraine’s pro-Western protests, known as the Orange Revolution, prompted Russia to launch a targeted political campaign to slow the country’s slide toward a Western-style democracy. And when electing Kremlin-friendly president Yanukovych in 2010 didn’t help bring Ukraine back into the fold, Russia mobilized its military and invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014 in response to Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution.

In recent years the will of the Ukrainian people has, for the most part, aligned with U.S. national security interests. Polls show Ukrainian support for NATO has grown to 53%. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed by the Trump administration in May, explained that Ukraine is a strategically located country bordering four NATO allies. Besides U.S. interests, Ukrainians themselves have demonstrated a strong desire to do business with European countries, and the country has signed an association agreement with the EU that allows for closer business ties and cultural cooperation with its neighbors.

Ukraine has had issues with corruption—in 2018 the country scored a 32 on the Transparency International Corruption index, with 0 being perceived as highly corrupt and 100 signifying squeaky clean. Still, Russia managed to rank even lower on the index, with a score of 28.

Constant Pressure From Russia

Despite a stabilized economy with 3% growth forecast for 2019, Ukraine has some big problems. The most volatile is an active war in its eastern provinces, ignited by Russia in 2014 following the Maidan Revolution. To date, the fighting has accounted for more than 13,000 casualties, 28,000 people injured, 2 million misplaced civilians and over 50,000 homes damaged or destroyed along the contact lines.

Despite facts on the ground, it’s still not uncommon to hear that Ukraine is undergoing a “civil war.” That is a theory that deserves debunking: The separatist war in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbass is with Russia. It is an armed operation carefully planned and executed by the Kremlin, which sent trained soldiers and operatives to spark a separatist movement in areas along the Ukraine-Russia border. Russia has sent weapons and armor to the conflict zone, and has general control over the occupied territories.

Ukraine is defending its territorial integrity and independence. For six years, entire towns have been in a constant state of war, with no running water, interrupted electrical services and food shortages. There has been plenty of reporting on the conflict, in English, including by Radio Liberty, and documentary films have been produced that focus on people living in the war zone.

Make no mistake, the military aid promised to Ukraine by its U.S. and European partners was much needed. President Trump’s decision to freeze $400 million in military aid in exchange for a Ukrainian investigation of the Biden family represented a threat to Ukraine’s security and choked the resources of a nation— a U.S. ally, no less— that was under attack by Russia.

Ukraine Caught In The Middle

The events of recent years have taught Ukraine that it is ultimately on its own but still must plead for assistance from the Western nations with whom it hopes to align. A past promise, The Budapest memorandum, signed on December 5, 1994, assured Ukraine protection from the United States, Russia and the U.K., in exchange for giving up the nuclear arsenal it inherited from the Soviet Union (which would have made it the world’s third-largest nuclear power). That agreement also came with the promise to respect “the independence and sovereignty and existing borders of Ukraine.”

Today, one of those security guarantors—Russia—has invaded and annexed Ukrainian lands. Another, the U.S., despite Congress’s bipartisan support for Ukraine, delayed transferring vital aid to Ukraine by order of President Trump, who’d hoped to pressure Ukraine for help getting reelected.

Ukraine is a young democracy. It is a beautiful, educated and talented European nation with more than enough political and economic problems of its own to deal with. Yet it became a pawn in U.S. political games and Russia’s imperial ambitions.

“It’s a convenience for Russia to use Ukraine as a battleground,” says Anders Aslund, a Swedish economist and a senior fellow at the nonpartisan think tank The Atlantic Council.

Not obvious on the surface, the Russian connections to Trump’s recent scandal over his Ukrainian quid pro quo are everywhere. Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani’s knowledge of Ukraine comes from either Russia or people closely connected with Russia. Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and his fixer in Ukraine, received a $1 million transfer from a Russian bank, which in turn was partially transferred to Giuliani. That money came from Dmitry Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch with connections to the Kremlin who is in danger of being extradited back to the U.S. on bribery charges.

During his surprise visit to Kyiv last week, Giuliani met with Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, a graduate of a KGB academy who was a member of the pro-Russian political party headed by ousted Ukrainian president Yanukovych. It seems most of Giuliani’s information sources and contacts are dubious or have connections to Russia.

Looking back even further, other threads connect the American president to eastern Europe. It was Russian money that financed former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort—now in prison for federal financial crimes— who also, as it happens, helped bring former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych to power in 2010.

Some day, as more details about the ongoing situation emerge, we will have a clearer picture of the connections between all the players.

Looking Back, Looking Forward

Standing by the Berlin Wall Memorial in Germany, looking to the east, one sees what used to be communist Germany, which was controlled by the USSR. Looking to the west, one sees the section of Berlin controlled by the western allies—the U.S., the U.K. and France. A 12-foot-tall wall separated two worlds that couldn’t be further apart: the capitalist, free market economy and democratic values of the west—and the communist regime of the Soviet bloc defined by propaganda, a socialist economy, displacement of entire ethnic minority groups, intelligence agents spying on society and poor quality of life for millions.

The standoff between Russia and the West has evolved, not disappeared. Those KGB operatives of the past have changed color but are essentially the same in their aim to disrupt democratic systems on various fronts. In this contest, it’s important not to overlook Ukraine’s position in this new game of post-Cold War “divide and conquer,” nor its efforts to become a stable European country with the West as its inspiration. Ukraine should be a unique and valuable ally to the U.S. and western Europe, but Trump’s actions and the Kremlin’s ability to exploit the situation, have gotten in the way

