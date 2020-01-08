Ukraine Plane Crashes In Iran Killing 176 Passengers And Crew

There were no survivors from the plane crash. The Ukrainian embassy in Iran claims that the three-year-old plane went down because of an engine failure, but this is yet to be confirmed. The engine’s on the 737-800NG are supplied by CFM International, owned by General Electric and France’s Safran.

Ukraine’s foreign affairs ministry said Iranians, Canadians, Germans, Ukrainians, Afghan citizens, Britons and Swedish citizens were killed. UIA is working to clarify the exact number of people on board. It is the airline’s first fatal crash since it was launched in 1992.

The crash came hours after Iran launched missile attacks at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, but the events are not thought to be linked.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky cut short a trip to Oman to return to Kyiv. He tweeted: “Sincere condolences to family and friends.”

Boeing issued a statement on Twitter sharing its condolences to the families of the crew and passengers of Ukraine International Flight 752.

Iran will lead the investigation into the crash, Reuters reported, while the U.S. where Boeing planes are manufactured, and France could also be involved. According to Iranian press, Zelensky is assembling a crisis team to assist Tehran and fly out the bodies of victims.

What to watch for: Several details surrounding the circumstances of the crash are unclear. In a statement, UIA said it has suspended all its flights to Tehran until further notice, and said the plane’s last scheduled maintenance was on January 6, 2020. Forbes has contacted Boeing for comment.

Key background: The world’s largest plane maker grounded its popular 737-MAX model last March following two fatal crashes within months of each other, in which 346 people died. Since then, former workers and engineers have come forward with allegations that the company cut corners and costs on the production line. The Boeing 737-800NG, a predecessor to the 737 MAX, has had a good safety record and is among the most-flown models in the world. But it has faced its own set of problems, with airlines including Qantas recently ordering the inspection of its models after cracks were identified on the aircraft.

Additional fact: There have been 10 fatal crashes involving the 737-800NG since its first fight in 1997.

People and rescue teams are pictured amid bodies and debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 … [+] passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport

ISNA/AFP via Getty Images

