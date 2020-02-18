Unbundling The Cable Bundle

The Maine State legislature passed a law legalising a la carte cable that is opposed by media … [+] companies. A federal court granted a temporary injunction. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A recent report from Nielsen found in 2019 the average television household had 179.5 channels receivable, a decline from 194.1 channels from a similar survey in 2014. This is a result of cord cutting, cord shaving and the emergence of virtual MVPDs offering “skinny bundles.” The study also found the average percentage of TV channels watched per household in 2019 was 6.8%, a drop from 8.7% in 2014. Hence, through the bundling of cable channels, viewers are paying for an average of 167 channels they don’t watch.

Bundling is not new. According to Timothy Wu’s Book The Master Switch, in the 1910s Paramount Pictures co-founder Adolph Zukor would sell a block of movies to theaters without any previews. The movie theaters had to accept the entire block of films in order to get a film with Mary Pickford, the biggest motion picture star of the era. For years, television networks when negotiating with advertisers often force them to buy a package of shows, including the more desired top rated as well as lower rated and new, untested programs. When media companies are negotiating subscriber fees with MVPDs, they follow the same model, bundling popular cable networks with lower rated and new launches.

According to TiVo’s Video Trends Report for the fourth quarter 2019, 67.5% of consumers were interested in buying only the channels they wanted to watch. The report also found the average number of channels desired is 22.3. Of the 32.5% of respondents who didn’t want à la carte cable, 30.5% said there were simply too many channels to choose from, 26.4% said the process of choosing à la carte elements would take too long and 23.9% preferred their video service choose for them based on previous viewing habits.

The cable bundling model was recently contested by Maine. In March 2019, the state’s House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill (“An Act To Expand Options for Consumers of Cable Television in Purchasing Individual Channels and Programs”) that states, “Notwithstanding any provision in a franchise, a cable system operator shall offer subscribers the option of purchasing access to cable channels, or programs on cable channels, individually.” It would require cable operators to offer their customers an “à la carte” option of individual cable channels. Maine is the first state to enact such a law.

Maine’s Representative Jeffrey Evangelos argued the legislature could take action because of an FCC statute that says, “There is no law that requires or prohibits cable companies to offer channels or programs on an à la carte basis.” Evangelos also said the law was passed after hearing senior citizens complain they couldn’t afford their cable bill anymore.

In September 2019, prominent cable operator Comcast and nine other media companies including Disney, NBCUniversal and Fox called Maine’s law unconstitutional and in violation of the First Amendment and The Cable Communication Act of 1984. In the legal brief, the plaintiff argued, “Tiers and bundling reflect the exercise of First Amendment rights—both by the programmers who decide how to license their programming to cable operators, and by the cable operators who decide how to provide that programming to the public.” The Communications Act under 47 U.S. Code § 544 states, “Any Federal agency, State, or franchising authority may not impose requirements regarding the provision or content of cable services, except as expressly provided in this title.”

In December 2019, U.S. district court judge Nancy Torresen granted a temporary injunction and ruled Maine’s law was invalid since it usurped federal communications law and overstepped the companies’ First Amendment rights. Torresen ruled that Maine hadn’t been able to prove à la carte options would reduce prices and make cable TV more affordable. In the argument, cable companies had argued an à la carte system would be complex and costly, adding costs that would be passed on to consumers. In late January, Maine said it would appeal the decision

Despite the temporary injunction, a number of cable and broadcast networks already stream their own à la carte service at various price points and often with additional content not available on television. These include CBS All Access, AMC Premiere, Hallmark Movies Now, Fox Nation, Food Network Kitchen, PBS Masterpiece, PBS Passport, BET Plus, FXNow, Noggin, CBSN and ESPN Plus, among others.

The court’s decision comes at a time when cable and satellite companies are losing customers at a record high pace. According to Kagan, in third quarter 2019 alone, cable/satellite/telco lost 1.9 million subscribers, compared to 1.25 million defections for all of 2018. One of the primary reasons consumers drop a cable subscription is cost: 62% said they did so because of increasing prices for cable television. The average monthly cable bill is now $217 ($157 for the basic cable package) and, as previously noted, subscribers are paying for numerous cable channels they never watch. Additionally, the cost of a cable/satellite subscription has been increasing at a higher rate than overall inflation. Between 2005 and 2020, the cost of a cable/satellite subscription had an annual inflation rate of 2.68%, compared to the overall inflation rate of 1.87%.

The cable industry will eventually be forced to provide competitive pricing to maintain market share and, perhaps, an à la carte alternative to remain competitive with the proliferation of streaming video providers.

