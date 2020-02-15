Under 5 Hours: British Airways Boeing 747 Sets The Record For The Quickest Flight Between New York And London

Four hours and 56 minutes is all it took for BA112 to make it across the Atlantic Ocean last week.

The Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet reached a top speed of 825 miles per hour which was boosted by a strong jet-stream and tailwind of over 200 miles per hour.

Aircraft that cross the Atlantic between North America and Europe flying eastbound are usually boosted by a tailwind that can shave several hours off their flight time.

With Storm Ciara battering the U.K. last week, the prevailing winds in the upper atmosphere meant that multiple flights smashed the previous record for the shortest transatlantic crossing.

The British Airways flight has broken the subsonic record and it was just one minute shorter than a Virgin Atlantic A350 that was flying the same route between New York JFK and London Heathrow.

The previous record was a Norwegian 787 Dreamliner that completed the trip in 5 hours and 13 minutes in 2018. The average time for the crossing is just over six hours as tailwinds are usually not as prevailing as they were during storm Ciara.

The fastest ever flight between New York and London was recorded by the supersonic Concorde aircraft in 1996, which completed the journey in just 2 hours and 52 minutes.

Concorde has now been retired and although there was the demand for trimming hours off regular flight times, the aircraft, and supersonic air travel was largely unprofitable at the time.

