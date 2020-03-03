Understanding The Grizzlies Swapping Jordan Bell For Anthony Tolliver

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 04: Jordan Bell #7 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after … [+] being fouled by Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter of the game at Target Center on November 4, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Middleton was called for a flagrant foul on the play. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies waived forward/center Jordan Bell to make room to sign veteran forward Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Bell and Tolliver are at entirely different points in their careers. Bell is 25, a former Warriors second-round pick who got a chance to play on a title winner early and has since struggled to find a home. He was on the Timberwolves before coming to the Grizzlies via trade in the middle of this season. Bell played a whopping two games for Memphis in the three weeks he was with team and it’ll be interesting to see what his next basketball home is.

Tolliver, meanwhile, is 34 and is coming in to help Memphis right now. The Grizzlies need depth in the frontcourt with Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Justise Winslow (who hasn’t made his debut yet) out with injuries. Tolliver can’t replace what those guys provide, but he can be a veteran voice, run pick-and-pops with Ja Morant and fill minutes while the Grizzlies compete for the No. 8 seed out West. Tolliver simply matters more right now than Bell. Another player ahead of Bell based on recent moves: Jared Uthoff, who signed a 10-day deal last week after starring for the Memphis Hustle in the G League.

Financially, there’s no real downside for Memphis. Bell wasn’t owed money beyond this season and Tolliver won’t be either whether he signs for the rest of the season or is done after a 10-day deal.

Beyond the short term upgrade, swapping Bell for Tolliver signals that the Grizzlies were out on Bell helping the team in the future. Considering his age, there was some upside still to be had and likely affordable frontcourt depth isn’t a bad thing. But barring a move, Memphis has a combined $32.2 committed to Jonas Valanciunas and Gorgui Dieng next season. Assuming Dieng isn’t bought out or flipped in the summer, they have depth behind Jackson Jr. and Clarke (who will make a combined $9.8 million in the 2020-21 season) at a higher cost than is optimal.

The team will have flexibility under the luxury tax line to spend if it wants to, but there are also higher priority moves than signing bell. A new contract for to be restricted free agent De’Anthony Melton will likely eat into that, as would a theoretical new deal for Josh Jackson.

Truthfully, what matters here more than anything is that the Grizzlies are competing for a playoff spot and needed reinforcements to navigate injuries. They didn’t think Bell could help them. They think Tolliver can.

Source