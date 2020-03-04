United Airlines First To Offer Waivers On All Flights Due To Coronavirus

A United Airlines flight attendant wearing face masks at the San Francisco International Airport. … [+] The airline is allowing fee waivers on canceled flights both domestically and internationally because of the new coronavirus. (Via Getty Images)

United Airlines will offer waivers on all flights, foreign and domestic, without penalty for travelers worried about the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19, the airline said after market hours on Friday.

United is the first large international U.S. carrier to include domestic destinations as part of their program to tackle the spreading of the deadly coronavirus. The waiver goes into effect for flights booked today and for the remainder of the month, giving passengers the benefit of still booking flights with what amounts to free cancelation insurance.

The move was likely the only way to assure people they can cancel trips now being planned for college spring break and even summer vacations should the COVID-19 health risk rise over the next several months.

The airline said it was giving people “more flexibility by waiving change fees for any bookings – domestic and international – made between March 3 and March 31. The waiver applies to all tickets, all fare types, all destinations, all points-of-sale and all travel dates available for sale.”

United Airlines also has ground flights bound for China and Hong Kong until April 30, recently extending that suspension by about a week. They have suspended some flights to Japan, Singapore and Seoul.

On Tuesday morning, rival carrier American Airlines said it would no longer be flying to Seoul, effective tomorrow. The suspended service will last until April 25. American stopped service to Milan over the weekend. Those flights will also not resume until April 25.

Delta was the first to ban flights to Seoul out of Minneapolis/St. Paul and also issued waivers on all international flights over the weekend booked in the month of March. International flights to any location booked before March 1 and scheduled for this month can be waived, with some restrictions.

Delta also suspended flights to Italy recently due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus there over the last 10 days.

Italy has had 2,502 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19 and 79 deaths in less than 10 days, surpassing Iran as the country with the second highest death toll outside of China, based on numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Some 160 people out of the 2,502 have recovered.

South Korea is the second most infected nation after China, with 5,186 confirmed cases reported, 28 deaths and 30 people recovered.

China has had 80,151 reported cases so far, with more than half of those numbers already recovered at 47,434. Some 2,945 of those confirmed cases resulted in death, of which 2,835 were reported in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak first discovered in early December.

In the U.S., schools are warning parents to remain vigilant about their own personal hygiene and health, recommending students stay home if they have common cold symptoms. Universities are recalling students studying abroad, particularly those in Italy.

Thousands of people have petitioned the Austin, Texas tech conference, South by Southwest, to reschedule do to superspreader fears.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the disease, which first infected people traveling from China, was now spreading throughout the community and not by people who had contact with China. More cases of COVID-19 are likely to be identified in the coming days, the CDC is warning.

The Federal Reserve tried getting out ahead of an economic slowdown caused by the virus by cutting rates 50 basis points on Tuesday. The market reaction was not what the Fed was thinking, but was likely a buy the rumor sell the news event as investors piled into stocks on Monday assuming rate cuts and other stimulus was on the table.

The COVID-19 virus is now present in more than 70 countries. The global economic impact gets more severe the longer the virus keeps people out of work, and puts pressure on public health systems.

S&P Ratings analysts said in a note today that they think the outbreak takes 0.5 percentage points off their 3.3% global GDP growth forecast made in December.

The figure depends on the virus working its way out of the system and out of the headlines in relatively short order, as in no later than the second quarter.

S&P Ratings estimates China’s 2020 GDP to fall 0.9 points to 4.8% on the year; Eurozone GDP to fall by 0.5 points and Italy to fall by 0.7 points.

Growth in the U.S. economy is expected to be lower by 0.3 points, all assuming companies like United Airlines, and non-tourist economic engines, including major events, are not canceled repeatedly over the remainder of the first half of the year.

