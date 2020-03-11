United NYC Half Marathon Canceled Because Of Coronavirus, But Andi Dorfman Will Still Run on Sunday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Andi Dorfman poses before the start of the 2019 TCS New York City … [+] Marathon on November 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/NYRR via Getty Images)

NYRR via Getty Images

I looked down at my trusty Brooks Adrenaline GTS sneakers and exhaled. After 10 weeks of tough winter training runs, here we were near the finish line — with five more days before the United NYC Half Marathon on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Just before I hit my Strava app to start one of my final runs, a e-mail popped up with the subject: “NYC Half Cancellation.”

For 25,000 runners near and far, this week was the culmination of months of work, prepping for the 13.1 mile race, battling chilly mornings and rainy days. But ultimately, having that many people gather safely in the current climate of the “rapidly developing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation” seemed risky, so the New York Road Runners decided to cancel the race.

“Over the past week the NYRR team worked hard to adjust plans, implementing modifications and accommodations to alleviate crowding and facilitate social distancing,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, it has become clear that we will be unable to proceed in the manner that our runners have come to expect at NYRR events, where the safety and security of our runners, volunteers, staff, partners and spectators are our main concern.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 26: Ryan Briscoe of Australia driver of the Team Penske Dallara Chevrolet … [+] and his wife Nicole during the Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade part of the 96th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Boldfaced Names Running

Among those prepping to run the 13.1 miles from Brooklyn to Manhattan are The Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman, Top Chef’s Richard Blais, comedian and actor Jon Glaser, race car driver Ryan Briscoe and ESPN sportscaster Nicole Briscoe.

“Not gonna lie…I’m a little gutted,” Nicole Briscoe tweeted. “Not saying I don’t understand, but it doesn’t take away the disappointment.”

Dorfman shared her sentiment: “So sad but also I understand,” she posted on Instagram.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Andi Dorfman crosses the finish line at the 2019 TCS New York City … [+] Marathon on November 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/NYRR via Getty Images)

NYRR via Getty Images

Dorfman Still Plans to Run 13.1 Miles on Sunday

Race organizers will offer either an entry fee refund or a guaranteed non-complimentary entry into next year’s race, but for those thousands of runners who are race ready, the itch to run is still there.

“I’m still going to run a half marathon on Sunday,” Dorfman shared on Instagram. “I might not get a bib or medal or get to cross a finish line but I’ve been training for this, I made a promise to myself to do it & it’s been a goal of mine, so I’m going to run the damn thing anyways.”

NYRR does offer Virtual Racing, with a NYC Half Virtual 13.1 Mile that can be run anywhere via the Strava app between March 12 and 15. While that solves the social distancing issue, completing a journey solo can also feel isolating without the camaraderie and empowerment that comes from running with the masses.

So she’s also working on plans to try to bring the community together in a responsible way: “A lot of you have already been asking if we can meet up and run. Stay tuned. I’m going to try to figure out a way where we can all run in New York or wherever you are and not get in trouble and still be safe I’ve got to figure out the logistics, but I have some help to call on. So don’t stop training yet because you just might be running 13.1 miles on Sundays still.”

Source