Universal DH, Elimination Of Reg Season Tie-Breakers Would Come With Expanded MLB Playoffs

Major League Baseball is considering expanding the number of playoff teams from five to seven in … [+] each league. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Major League Baseball is examining expanding the number of playoff teams, as well as a live selection television special, according to Joel Sherman of the NY Post.

The plan would see the number of teams entering the playoffs increase from five to seven teams in each league. The concept would reward the team with the best record in each league by giving them a bye in what would be a wild card round. That round would see a best-of-three game series. According to Sherman, and confirmed to me by executives at MLB, “The two other division winners and the wild card with the next best record would each host all three games in a best-of-three wild-card round. So the bottom three wild cards would have no first-round home games.”

From there, “the division winner with the second-best record in a league would then get the first pick of its opponent from those lower three wild cards, then the other division winner would pick, leaving the last two wild cards to play each other.” The selections would take place live in special TV program that would take place and the end of the regular season.

According to the league, the concept would also come with the need for a more balanced schedule, and therefore could see the designated-hitter come to the National League, something that has been discussed for many years.

To add, the regular season would continue to be 162 games, but to allow the three game wild card series play, any regular tiebreaker games would be removed to allow the tight window in the Fall to ensure games have the best chance of being played in dry weather.

The possible change would need to be approved by the players and would be part of collective bargaining for the next labor agreement. The current CBA expires in December of 2021. Therefore, the earliest the proposed concept could be adopted would be the 2022 season.

As to why the league is examining the idea, the increased postseason game inventory is being sought after by the league’s network partners, which would translate to additional revenues. Owners and players prefer the best-of-three game format over the current one-and-done wild card games now played. The television special would also provide additional revenues and marketing interest.

For the players, the additional games would increase the amount of pool money available as part of the annual postseason shares that provides additional money to those that make the playoffs. It also is designed to incentivize clubs to make the playoffs and blunt the narrative that clubs are “tanking” instead of making investments in winning now, rather than looking to the future.

Source