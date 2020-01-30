Universal Ups The Ante On Theme Park Tech

Universal hopes to gain market share from Disney by creating virtual and augmented realities in its new theme parks.

It’s certainly a dilemma. Should you risk life and limb fighting Bowser, a fire-breathing turtle king who, once again, has captured the helpless damsel-in-distress called Princess Peach? Or, just give up and get an ice cream the next time you’re attacked by a feisty army of Koopa Troopas? Well, mustachioed Super Mario, you’ve just consumed so many magical mushrooms you’ve doubled your body mass despite the tightness of your overalls, so the digital turtle is going down! …Right?

These are questions guests of the new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan—opening just before the 2020 Summer Olympics—might ask themselves when they don their magnetic “Power Up” wristbands and travel through Mushroom Kingdom on an interactive mission to rescue a princess, gathering coins and invincibility stars along the way.

Meanwhile, outside fantasyland, a very real life battle for bottom line growth is underway in the multibillion-dollar parks industry, which sees immersive tech as the ultimate advantage.

Currently, the world’s number one theme park operator is The Walt Disney Company, which raked in $6.7 billion in “Parks, Experiences and Products revenues,” according to its Q4 2019 earnings report. Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal and brought in $1.6 billion in theme park revenue in the same quarter, is aggressively gaining ground with three new parks including Nintendo in Japan this summer, Beijing in 2021, and Orlando’s “Epic Universe” in 2023.

That Universal chose to immerse us into a Nintendo game from the floppy disk era seems ironic. For a U.S. market, it’s downright odd. If we’re going full-on gamer geek park, surely America’s internet sensation Fortnite would spark cult-like attendance? Although a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world might be a touch off-brand.

Let’s allow Comcast’s CEO Brian Roberts to explain: “This year, we will open Super Nintendo World in Japan, with launches in the U.S. to follow in the coming years. Super Nintendo World combines one-of-a-kind ride technology with iconic IP for a remarkable guest experience, and we believe it has the potential to drive substantial incremental attendance,” he said in last week’s earnings call.

GAMER’S PARADISE

Listening to the suits, it seems inevitable that Orlando’s Epic Universe, currently under construction on a 750-acre site near Universal Orlando, will introduce a new level of gaming to the city of theme parks.

“Nintendo, based on our research, is one of the biggest potential drivers of attendance that you could have of any kind of IP [intellectual property]. It’s up there with Harry Potter, which in some of our parks, Harry Potter drove incremental attendance of about 2 million people,” said Stephen Burke, Senior EVP & Chairman of NBCUniversal.

J.K. Rowling’s opus is a very high bar to set. That said, we are a nation of gamers. If I understand it correctly, the appeal is to escape, live a fantasy life, and have a mission handed to you. No need to set your own course, when it’s set for you! Plus, who needs an identity? You’ll probably get an entire personality along with your theme park avatar. Epic.

Getting to this point, from a tech perspective, requires more augmented reality (AR) than virtual reality (VR). While a corporate communications representative declined to “go into detail” on the specific tech used in Super Nintendo World, as if it were a state secret, we do know that theme parks have run into issues with VR headsets. These include: longer wait times, difficulty keeping them up-to-date, and hygiene problems.

Who wants to wear a massive hunk of plastic on their face, especially after Joe, the sweaty guy from Central Florida in front of you, has just removed it from his huge head? No, AR is the way forward at all parks. As for Nintendo World, Tom Williams, CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts, says we can expect “the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created.”

DISNEY STEPS “BEYOND REALITY”

When asked about VR versus AR, Disney confirmed it uses both as its in-house Imagineering Department sees fit. The Imagineers, as they call themselves, state: “Technology enhances and drives our ability to tell stories in our parks around the world, allowing guests to become active participants – shaping their own interactive and personalized experiences.”

This is already happening at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, featuring AR via its new Star Wars: DataPad app. Here, guests are invited not just to visit the planet Batuu, but to engage with it by translating its galactic languages, “hacking” droids to see their memories, or LARP-ing (Live Action Role Play) with audio-animatronics figures brought to life via thousands of special effects, from slashing lightsabers to exploding walls.

It’s in the design of these worlds where VR plays its biggest part. Imagineers virtually work out design details in advance, using model scanning of objects in virtual spaces, where they can pre-visualize everything from a new theme park, attraction or other physical location by walking through a computer simulation.

Is this why tickets are more expensive now? Disney is the first to report that those billions in revenue last year are due, in part, to “increases in average ticket prices and higher food, beverage and merchandise spending.”

That’s outrageous. Theme park food is terrible. Wait, does Nintendo World sell FastPass?

