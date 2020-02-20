University Of Maryland Embarking On Ambitious $25 Million Campaign To Upgrade Athletic Facilities

Share to facebook

COLLEGE PARK, MD – NOVEMBER 02: General view as the Maryland Terrapins take the field prior to the … [+] start of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 2, 2019 in College Park, Maryland. Michigan defeated Maryland 38-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The University of Maryland is embarking on a massive $25 million project to enhance athletic facilities for both men’s and women’s sports on campus.

Funds for the project, dubbed “Building Champions: The Maryland Athletics Facilities Campaign,” are being raised through private donations and will benefit 20 varsity teams and more than 500 student athletes. The renovations are also expected to help Maryland better compete with the competing schools in the Big Ten and other nationally renowned institutions.

“We are investing in facilities that will impact hundreds of student-athletes, enhancing their experience athletically, academically and socially,” Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. “We are going to invest 25 million dollars in our olympic sport facilities, officially launching a fundraising campaign to help us begin our ‘Building Champions’ project.”

The projects include:

A state-of-the-art research center at Cole Field House , the former home of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. A partnership between the University of Maryland, College Park and University of Maryland, Baltimore will provide experts in neuroscience, imaging technology, bioengineering, kinesiology, orthopedics, and other disciplines to serve thousands of patients in the region each year. More than 40,000 square feet of space will be used for research. Cole Field House will be be home to Terrapin Performance Center for the football team and will have an indoor regulation-size practice field, strength, conditioning, and hydrotherapy facilities and advanced physical assessment and diagnostic technology

A performance center for the men's and women's basketball programs adjacent to the XFINITY Center will have two floors housing a fitness center, practice courts, locker rooms and separate areas for coaches and visitors.

adjacent to the XFINITY Center will have two floors housing a fitness center, practice courts, locker rooms and separate areas for coaches and visitors. A $4 million renovation to the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex will feature a 12,000-square-foot team house, new locker rooms and a sports medicine room with rehabilitative and recovery equipment.

will feature a 12,000-square-foot team house, new locker rooms and a sports medicine room with rehabilitative and recovery equipment. A new soccer stadium located next to Cole Field House will have capacity for 8,800 spectators with premium seating options, new video and audio systems and LED lighting.

The Stanley Bobb Baseball Player Development Center will feature an 8,500-square-foot area for indoor hitting and pitching, enhanced technology for analytics and a climate-controlled space for year-round training.

The Softball Development Center is a $2 million project that will replicate the amenities of the Stanley Bobb Baseball Player Development Center.

is a $2 million project that will replicate the amenities of the Stanley Bobb Baseball Player Development Center. The $1.5-million Golf Player Development Center will feature six heated hitting bays to allow golfers to hit inside and outside regardless of the weather, along with putting labs and technological enhancements for swing analysis