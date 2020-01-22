Home Business Univision-Branded 24-Hour Pay-TV Channel To Launch In Latin America
Univision-Branded 24-Hour Pay-TV Channel To Launch In Latin America

written by Forbes January 22, 2020
Televisa, which owns over 40% of the U.S. Spanish-language media company, are launching&nbsp;a&nbsp;Univision-branded linear television channel in the region in early 2020.

Both companies will collaborate on programming and marketing for the&nbsp;24-hour ad-supported pay-TV channel. It will be initially distributed across 17 Latin American markets, excluding Brazil.&nbsp;The network will be operated by&nbsp;Televisa, which will also handle distribution and ad sales.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The LatAm Univision channel lineup will feature programming from Univision Studios, including daily shows&nbsp;such as Despierta América, El Gordo y La Flaca and Primer Impacto, as well as&nbsp;Televisa&nbsp;novelas, capitalizing on already existing content for additional monetization in other markets.&nbsp;

“We continue to experience rapid growth all over the world due to partnerships with outstanding media players, as&nbsp;Univision, and we are excited to take the next step of this expansion in Latin America," states&nbsp;Fernando Muñiz, General Director of&nbsp;Televisa&nbsp;Networks and Televisa Internacional.&nbsp;

This new venture amplifies the relationship between the two media companies, which in recent years have undergone major restructuring. In 2017, they merged their content development and programming operations, followed in 2019 with the consolidation of their sports divisions, to cut costs as they battle competition from other broadcasters and streaming services that have&nbsp;eroded their audience share.

Univision and Televisa did not reveal how the revenue-sharing would work for the companies.

Last year, Univision revealed it was once again exploring a sale, after the media company failed in its attempt at executing an IPO.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Despierta America cast

Morning show “Despierta América” is among the shows that will air on the 24-hour Univision branded … [+] channel to launch in Latin America.

Univision

