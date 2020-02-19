‘Unprecedented Form Of Retaliation’: China Expels Wall Street Journal Reporters Over ‘Racist’ Coronavirus Op-Ed

Geng Shuang, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the February 3 opinion article written by academic Walter Russell Mead and titled “China Is The Real Sick Man Of Asia” was “racist” and “denigrated” its efforts to fight the coronavirus.

The expelled reporters are two U.S. citizens, deputy bureau chief Josh Chin and Chao Deng, along with one Australian citizen, reporter Philip Wen, and all have been ordered to leave China within five days, according to the WSJ.

“The Chinese people do not welcome those media that speak racially discriminatory language and maliciously slander and attack China,” said Geng in a Wednesday news briefing.

Multiple reports state that the WSJ’s news and opinion sections operate independently of each other, a standard practice for news media companies, and the expelled reporters had nothing to do with the February 3 article or its headline.

The Foreign Correspondents Club of China told the WSJ that expelling the reporters was “an unprecedented form of retaliation” and “an extreme and obvious attempt by the Chinese authorities to intimidate foreign news organizations.”

The expulsions came one day after the U.S. announced that American outposts of five Chinese news outlets would be categorized as foreign missions, forcing them to report all personnel to the State Department and register all property holdings.

Dow Jones & Co., which publishes the WSJ, did not respond to requests for comment from Forbes.

Surprising fact: The title of the February 3 opinion article is a reference to the mid 19th and early 20th centuries, in which the Ottoman Empire was called “the sick man of Europe.” During this time, China was colonized by Britain, Japan, Germany and France, and has referred to it as a “period of humiliation.” The Washington Post noted that China’s “Great Firewall” blocks the country’s citizens from accessing the WSJ, including the February 3 opinion article.

Key background: Wednesday’s expulsions follow a period of tumult for China’s ruling Communist Party as it works to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 2,000 people and sickened over 73,000 worldwide. Citizens, angered by a perceived lack of transparency around the disease, have flooded the country’s social media platforms with posts and have overwhelmed government censors. China has forced a WSJ reporter out of the country previously, with the refusal to renew credentials for Chun Han Wong in August 2019. However, Wednesday’s development is the first incident of direct expulsion of reporters from China since 1998, according to the Foreign Correspondents Club of China.

A member of a Chinese honor guard wears a face mask as he stands guard on Tiananmen Square in … [+] Beijing.

