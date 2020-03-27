Updated: Jeff Shell, CEO Of NBCUniversal, Joins List Of Public Figures Who’ve Tested Positive For Coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: (L-R) Dwayne Johnson, Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal Ron Meyer and … [+] CEO Jeff Shell, who announced he was positive for COVID-19 on March 26.

(Updated 11:18pm ET, March 26, 2020)

Topline: Novel coronavirus is everywhere—with over 438,000 positive Covid-19 cases around the world; this is a list of celebrities who have announced they’ve tested positive for it.

Jeff Shell : The CEO of NBCUniversal—who took over the executive role of the nearly $34 billion entertainment giant on January 1—announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 in an email to his staff on March 26.

: The CEO of NBCUniversal—who took over the executive role of the nearly $34 billion entertainment giant on January 1—announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 in an email to his staff on March 26. Prince Charles: The 71-year-old heir to the British throne tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 25 and is self-isolating in Scottish royal estate, according to a Clarence House statement. His last public engagement was March 12.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 25 and is self-isolating in Scottish royal estate, according to a Clarence House statement. His last public engagement was March 12. Harvey Weinstein: The recently convicted Hollywood mogul, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault near Buffalo, New York, was announced positive for Coronavirus on Sunday and is doing time in isolation.

The recently convicted Hollywood mogul, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault near Buffalo, New York, was announced positive for Coronavirus on Sunday and is doing time in isolation. Rand Paul: The Kentucky Senator became the first senate member to announce positive results for COVID-19. He’s asymptomatic and self-quarantined, according to his Twitter statement.

Andy Cohen: Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen announced to his 3.7 million Instagram followers that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21 with a selfie and message thanking medical professionals.

Prince Albert II of Monaco : tested positive yesterday, according to a statement from the Palace parlayed to CNN .

CNN Kevin Durant: The Basketball-turned-investor mogul announced he had Covid-19 on March 17.

Arielle Charnas: The social media influencer announced to her 1.3 million followers on Wednesday that she was experiencing symptoms of coronavirus. She tested positive on Wednesday, and documented the experience on Instagram.

Idris Elba : The actor best known for his roles in TV shows “The Wire”, “Luther” and for playing Nelson Mandela in Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom , announced on Twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19. Though he bore no symptoms, he came into contact with someone who tested positive on Tuesday, and thus the actor sought the test, according to CNN .

Kristofer Hivju: Perhaps best known as Tormund Giantsbane, the Game of Thrones star tested positive for Covid-19 on March 17 with an Instagram post:

Olga Kurylenko: Bond girl Kurylenko tested positive for the virus five days ago

five days ago Donovan Mitchell: A Utah Jazz teammate of early Covid-19 Rudy Gobert, announced that he had tested positive for the virus, despite experiencing no symptoms .

no symptoms Sophie Gregoire Trudeau: The Canadian Prime Minister’s wife tested positive for novel coronavirus six days ago, and Justin Trudeau announced he would go into 14 days of self-isolation to prevent the spread.

Francis Suarez: The mayor of Miami announced that he tested positive for novel coronavirus last Thursday and posted this opinion piece on the New York Times, discussing his isolation from his wife and children and decision to shut restaurants, nightclubs etc. amid the coronavirus crisis, saying, “While this may seem inconvenient in the short term, it can make all the difference in the long run. We must practice social isolation now to flatten the curve.”

this opinion piece Rudy Gobert: The Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, a key factor in the NBA’s hiatus.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson: Both tested positive on March 11, becoming the first Hollywood a-listers to confirm they had the virus

Background: Celebrities and wealthy people have a significantly easier time accessing coronavirus testing, according to The New York Times. The shortage and failures of Covid-19 testing has been well-documented by national media and individuals on social media.

