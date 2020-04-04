US Digital Magazine Readership In The ‘Home’ And ‘Gardening’ Categories Soars During Lockdowns

Digital magazine app Readly saw March downloads on all markets rise 62 percent year over year.

As more and more people around the globe adapt to a new normal under lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 crisis, magazine subscription app Readly has seen its users’ reading habits shift. The app is more popular than ever, particularly with categories that are useful to someone staying at home — the Home & Renovation, Gardening, and Kids categories are outpacing previous months.

Launched in Sweden in 2013, the $9.99-per-month digital service is used in nearly 50 markets, with 83 million digital magazines read on the platform in 2019 alone.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the app’s main benefits included time saved and eco-friendliness. Now, the app is a lifeline for magazine readers who don’t want to venture outside to get the latest issue — and might even be suspicious of picking up a physical copy that’s been delivered to their door.

US reading trends

The digital magazine app Readly

In the US market, Readly has spotted four main categories that have risen sharply in March 2020, both year-over-year and in comparison to February 2020. The categories in question: Comics, up 41% since last month and 20% since last year; Kids, up 36% since last month and 19% since last year; Home & Renovation, up 24% since last month and 6% since last year; and finally Gardening, which is up 10% since last month and 40% since last year.

Another sign of shift in reading patterns that’s likely due to lockdowns across the US: A “high percentage” of magazines related to young adults and kids show an increase in readership, potentially the result of school closures.

International trends

International data tells a similar story. Many countries in European markets started their own quarantines prior to the US response, and Readly’s data shows even more growth in some categories: The “DIY and Crafts” category surged over 50% in the last month across Sweden and UK, while “Health and Mindfulness” grew 20% and “Interior Decoration” rose between 10-14%.

Germany and Austria, meanwhile, saw growing interest in Luxury (40%), News and Politics (18%), and History (16%).

Downloads are up

Perhaps unsurprisingly, total app downloads have also increased in the last month.

“We are seeing an increase in Readly app downloads in many countries due to a growing interest for reading magazines as the developments of the Corona outbreak are rapid,” Readly CEO Maria Hedengren tells me in a statement. “March downloads on all markets add up to a 62 percent increase compared to March 2019 and 21 percent compared to February 2020.”

Consumers might also be turning to digital publications as a way to distract themselves from the grim news cycle, Hedengren adds: “Many of our 5,000 titles bring a sought-after break from what we’re witnessing around the globe at present,” she says.

“We aim to increase the readership of all content from our 800 publishers that can empower people to protect their health, act with compassion and stay positive when we overcome this massive challenge.”

