US Warns American Travelers For Extreme Caution On Australia Bushfires, Air Quality

It’s a warning some Americans have been waiting to see for weeks: U.S travelers have been told to exercise extreme caution over Australia travel plans due to the catastrophic Australian bushfires, and equally disastrous air quality.

American tourists should “consider postponing their trip” reads the warning issued by the U.S Department of State late last week, to areas affected by bushfires and poor air quality.

The travel advisory urges all American travelers to “exercise increased caution in Australia due to natural disaster/bushfires. Some areas have increased risk.”

“Smoke is also causing poor air quality which can cause increased health problems for travellers,” it states. “Consider postponing your travel plans to areas where air quality is significantly affected by bushfire conditions.”

The latest US State Department’s government travel advisory for Australia ups the risk level from … [+] Level 1 to Level 2 due to the bushfire dangers and hazardous air quality in some regions. The new warning puts Australia travel dangers on a par those in in places such as Mexico, Gaza and Hong Kong.

Tamara Thiessen

The raised ‘Level 2’ warning puts Australia on a par with places including Hong Kong and Mexico, and is sparking outrage in political circles.

Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese said putting Australia “on the same level as countries that are very dangerous to travel” was “very inappropriate”. He has urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison “to appeal personally to Donald Trump,” according to The Australian newspaper.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has done just that–written to the US President–“imploring him to rescind the change in warning level” reports 7News.

Sydney Here I Come … Where’s My Face Mask?

Not the usual picture-postcard Sydney. On January 8, a family visiting Sydney look out on the … [+] harbour shrouded in smoke. Since November, Sydney has been experiencing hazardous air quality as smoke from the catastrophic Australian bushfires cover the city. The fires have claimed 27 lives, up to half a million animals and 1,588 homes.

Getty Images

Some American travelers are surprised it has taken their government so long to act. Given the hazardous air quality that has mired the quality of life in the usually picture postcard city of Sydney since November.

Meanwhile they have taken things into their own hands, with many cancelling or postponing their trips. One of them is Philadelphia based writer Susie Pevaroff, who wrote to me on December 10:

“We were literally almost on the plane when somebody mentioned fires in Sydney. Would you believed there has been virtually no news coverage here in the US of A? Most people are completely unaware of the fires and the havoc they are wreaking. I can’t believe there has been no formal travel alert issued to keep unsuspecting tourists from continuing to pour in while Sydney remains under a toxic cloud.”

Susie and her husband decided to cancel their late November trip to Sydney:

“And though it broke our hearts, we canceled the trip because we could not bear to fly all the way around the world and get off the plane just to be faced with the smoke and hazardous air conditions! I am prone to asthmatic coughing under those circumstances and basically would have been trapped indoors for the duration! I think it was standing in the hallway with my husband … both of us holding boxes of masks, that was the last straw!”

Many like Susie will now be seeking insurance coverage for their botched travel plans.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 05: Visitors to Parliament House are forced to wear face masks after … [+] smoke from bushfires blankets the national capital in a haze sparking hazardous air quality.

Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Months of Bushfire Smoke Sparking Health Crisis

The smoke haze shrouding much of Australia’s south-east coast for weeks has prompted warnings from health experts on the serious respiratory-related risks. The fires have seen air quality in the usually squeaky clean capital of Canberra descend into Apocalyptic scenes since the New Year.

The bushfire crisis and danger travel warnings are tipped to dent Australian tourism.

“I’m sure it’s having quite an impact,” the Director of the Griffith Institute for Tourism, Dr Sarah Gardiner, told radio station 3AW. “It would be impacting on people thinking about coming to Australia next year.”

Sydney’s Harbour Bridge and harbour almost suffocated in bushfire haze on January 08, 2020

Getty Images

Dr Gardiner said for many Americans, Australia is a once in a lifetime trip, given the travel distances. Thus they are likely to be ultra-cautious about choosing the right time to travel: “they want to come when it’s the best time to visit.”

The US warning comes as Australian Tourism works hard to get the message out that many parts of Australia are still safe for travelers. “If you cannot travel to an affected area due to bushfires, one of the many ways to help includes rescheduling instead of cancelling a planned trip to support the communities in the coming months,” it urges on its website.

