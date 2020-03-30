Used Clothing Resale A Rising Opportunity For Retailers Large And Small

Online consignment retailer ThredUp is the market leader in secondhand clothing.

How to attract buyers into stores is an age-old retail challenge. The answer for many years was the loss leader, where stores took a small financial hit on one item with the hope that shoppers would also stick around and buy other items. More recently, brand partnerships have emerged, where retailers work closely with designers and popular brands to create limited edition lines only available in select outlets.

Today, the trend is incorporating used clothing alongside new.

Given the growth of the clothing resale market, that strategy makes a lot of sense.

According to ThredUp’s 2019 Resale Report, conducted by GlobalData, resale has grown 21 times faster than the new apparel market in the last three years. The secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, to hit $51 billion.

Part of the reason for that shift is a rising comfort level with buying secondhand goods. Sixty-four percent of women are now open to buying used clothing and other items, up from 45 percent in 2016. Millennials and Gen Z are driving that growth, however, with the 18-37 age group choosing used goods over new 2.5 times more than other generations. On their own, Gen Z is leading the charge, with 1 in 3 Gen Zers expected to buy secondhand in 2019.

These numbers have pushed 96 percent of retail executives to express interest in adding secondhand goods to their inventory in 2020, as mentioned in the ThredUp report.

Partnering to Tap Into The Resale Market

In the last two years, a number of retail partnerships with ThredUp have sprung up, with major retailers creating a store-within-a-store consisting only of used clothing.

Discount chain Stage was one of the first to step up, in 2018, and announce ThredUp pop-up shops in 12 of its stores, providing its customers with access to a selection of secondhand clothes.

JC Penney announced in 2019 that it would carve out 500 to 1,000-square-foot boutiques within its stores, where customers can shop a selection of curated used clothing sourced by ThredUp.

Macy’s set up space for ThredUp in 40 of its stores, promising “hundreds of new arrivals every month.”

But major retailers aren’t the only companies spotting the opportunity to pair barely worn pieces with new owners. Savvy small business owners are already adding secondhand goods to their lineup.

Color Consultant Incorporates Secondhand Goods

Used clothing sales took off on the Indigo Tones website after owner Kerry Jones, a personal color analyst, launched her new site in November 2019 featuring specially collected secondhand items for her clientele. Sales of gently used pieces have doubled in the last five months; most are “high quality that have been worn maybe once,” she says.

Indigo Tones’ website features a mix of new and used items in shades matching the company’s 12 color … [+] seasons.

Jones’ primary service is analyzing clients to determine which of 12 color seasons they fall into, and which of five personal styles they prefer. Narrowing the particular colors clients should be wearing helps them limit their shopping to the shades that are most flattering to their skin tone. But sometimes finding particular colors in clothing cuts that match the client’s preferred style can be challenging.

So Jones began sourcing options for her clients herself.

Having run a high-end clothing exchange years ago, she has connections with well-heeled customers who like to keep their wardrobes fresh. She also supplements her inventory with carefully selected items from consignment and thrift stores.

Demand for Used Clothing on the Upswing

“Demand for special clothing at a reasonable price has really increased,” says Jones. Although many of her clients can well afford to buy new, “used clothing has become much more interesting to them,” she says. “Used clothing is where you can find things no one else is wearing. Rarely do I see anyone who is only interested in new.”

Today, approximately 80 percent of her inventory is used and 20 percent is new, Jones says. And where sales of secondhand clothing accounted for 0 percent of her business in 2015, by 2019 it was 10 percent and expected to go higher in 2020.

Thanks to a perfect storm of concern for the environment, a shift toward minimalism sparked by organizer Marie Kondo, and a preference for fewer higher quality pieces of clothing, consumer closets are increasingly filled with secondhand items. Buying used is hot.

