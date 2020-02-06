Using SEO To Lower Customer Acquisition Costs In 2020

Getty

Back when I was a vice president of business development, I spent a lot of time and money on ad agencies in an attempt to drive more organic traffic to our website. The end goal was to ultimately see an increase in customer acquisition rates and gross revenue and a decrease in our CAC (customer acquisition cost). To me, Google — and how SEO and marketing agencies use the web foundation — had been a mystifying subject up until that point.

Is my money being well-spent? How can I actually verify that online digital marketing yields a positive return on investment? What is the most cost-effective way to acquire new customers? Does Google actually have robots? These were the questions I was asking.

I wanted to get the most out of advertising spend, and I didn’t want to sound uninformed on marketing phone calls. So, I developed a professional curiosity for the subject and fell down the rabbit hole. What I’ve seen from my experience is that the crux of business growth comes down to customer acquisition and how to do it as time-efficiently, cost-effectively and repetitiously as possible.

Keeping CAC Low

Next to repeat customers, referrals, brand ambassadors and strategic partnerships, organic search is one of the most cost-effective ways to gain new customers. I believe it is just as effective as Adwords, social media, lead generation and display advertising. No matter what your demographic is, everyone uses Google to find answers, products and services.

Any reputable digital advertising agency is going to check for things such as page speed, title tags, on-page SEO and clean coding. A proper audit of your website will make sure all the technical aspects of your website are running smoothly (which Google’s algorithm likes). What separates a good agency from a great agency is how they handle two things. And guess what? It’s not that complicated. Here they are:

1. Content

2. Links

To write content that converts — or to keep your ad agency accountable — content on your website cannot be simple fly-by-night keyword-stuffing articles or sales pitches; rather, the content should be helpful to readers, answer a question in your industry and be backed by keyword research. In fact, researching the most popular keywords in a niche is a great way to come up with questions that no one has asked (but needs asking).

Rather than propose, “How can I convert more clicks into sales?” ask, “How can I be more helpful to my potential customers?” Changing the questions that you and your team ask can cause a paradigm shift, which will ultimately reflect in the content you publish.

A page that answers a question to a common problem is going to rank higher than an article that simply pitches your website’s services or products. A focus on the user experience and how that will impact potential visitors is becoming more and more important as Google continues to prize qualitative content with each algorithm update.

Be An Authority (For Authority)

If you can be an authority for a particular question or niche in your industry, you’re going to rank very well. Information that is useful and credible is not only good content, but it’s also great for search engines, too. Since Google’s algorithms rely on something they term E-A-T (expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness), answers from credible, trustworthy websites with high domain authorities are going to rank better.

This brings us to links. If you can answer a question better than anyone else, a website that is stronger than yours (one that has a higher domain rating) might ask to reference your site with a hyperlink. Otherwise known as a backlink, a link from a credible website to yours is one of the surefire ways to increase your domain authority on the web, which boosts your trustworthiness and authoritativeness simultaneously.

Content Marketing And SEO In 2020

I believe online content marketing will continue to lend a rising amount of credence to user experience; specifically, how helpful a website is to a searcher. This major trend means that your website has to be an applicable extension of your business that allows users to fully access your product or service in an increasingly helpful manner. Cutting down interaction time between research and purchase is attainable if you are perceived to be a credible source of information in your industry space.

With featured snippets (for example, an answer to a question searched on Google) and other features, more than half of Google’s searches are now zero-click searches. This means that ranking your website for a particular answer to a question is becoming more and more important. Many of these zero-click searches are for addresses and info for local businesses, so always make sure that your GMB (Google My Business) is up to date if you own a local business; in fact, having a GMB is arguably more important than a website if you are a local business owner.

The days of keyword-stuffing and content farms are over. Linkless mentions for your brand or business, backlinks from credible sites and answers to unique questions are becoming more and more important for your online presence. With the latest Google algorithm update, one thing remains clear: Being as helpful as possible to your customer base will always result in a decreased cost of customer acquisition.

