Video: UFC 246 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream For Conor McGregor Vs. Donald Cerrone

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland and Donald Cerrone pose for photos … [+] during the UFC 246 press conference at Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on January 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is at T-Mobile Arena for Saturday’s UFC 246 pay-per-view card. The event is the first card of 2020 for the UFC. In the headlining bout, former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor competes for the first time since current UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him in the fourth round of their UFC 229 matchup in October 2018. Cerrone, a former UFC/WEC lightweight title challenger is on a two-fight losing skid. He has only lost three-straight fights once in his career.

In the co-main event, ex-women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm faces ex-title challenger Raquel Pennington in a rematch. The first meeting between these two women took place in February 2015. Holm won that matchup by split decision.

Following the main event, the UFC will hold the post-fight press conference for the fight card. The competitors from the main event, as well as other main card fighters, are expected to spend some time with the media after the headline bout ends.

The post-fight press conference is expected to begin around 1:15 a.m. ET.

You can watch a live stream of the event right here: