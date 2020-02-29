Home Business Video: UFC Fight Night 169 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
Video: UFC Fight Night 169 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

written by Forbes February 29, 2020
LINCOLN, NE – AUGUST 25: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates after his TKO victory over John … [+] Moraga in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on August 25, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is in Norfolk, Virginia for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 169. In the headlining bout of the ESPN+ streaming card, Joseph Benavidez faces Deiveson Figueiredo in a scrap for the vacant flyweight title. Henry Cejudo, who also hold the UFC bantamweight crown, vacated that belt in December. Benavidez is the No. 1 ranked fighter in the 125-pound division, while Figueiredo is ranked No. 3 in the weight class.

In the co-main event, Felicia Spencer looks to bounce back from her first career loss when she meets Zarah Fairn dos Santos in a women’s featherweight matchup. Dos Santos is coming off a loss in her UFC debut. Spencer lost a decision to former UFC women’s 145-pound champion Cris Cyborg in July. Megan Anderson submitted Dos Santos in the first-round of their October matchup. 

On the prelim card, Tom Breese returns to the octagon for the first time in nearly two years to face Brendan Allen in a middleweight scrap. Breese is coming off a May 2018 TKO win over Dan Kelly. Allen was victorious in his UFC debut in October and is on a five-fight winning streak. 

UFC Fight Night 169 takes place at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

After the flyweight champion is crowned, the UFC will hold a post-fight press conference with the main event competitors and some of the other main event fighters. The post-fight press conference is expected to begin around 11:15 p.m. ET.

