Video: Watch Conor McGregor’s Best Quips Before Thursday’s UFC 246 Press Conference

On Thursday, January 16, the UFC will hold a pre-fight press conference for UFC 246. The event, the UFC’s first fight card of 2020, is headlined by a welterweight bout between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and ex-UFC lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone. Since this is the first pre-event public appearance for McGregor since October 2018, fans are most likely expecting fireworks from the two outspoken competitors, especially from McGregor, who has become known as one of the better trash talkers in MMA.

McGregor has not fought since current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him in the fourth round of their UFC 229 title fight in October 2018. The ex-champ has been told by UFC president Dana White that a win over Cerrone will get him a rematch with Nurmagomedov, if the champ is successful in defending his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, which is scheduled for April.

Cerrone is attempting to avoid the second three-fight losing skid of his long MMA career. He’s suffered stoppage losses to two of the lightweight division’s best fighters in his past two outings. In June 2019, Tony Ferguson knocked out Cerrone. Then, in September Justin Gaethje did the same. Before those losses Cerrone was on a three-fight winning streak.

Before the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference, Cerrone has warned McGregor that certain topics are off limits.

“He’s the best at it,” Cerrone said of McGregor’s trash talk (via MMA Fighting). “He is the best. The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level. You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come (expletive) you up in the lobby type (expletive).

“I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.”

If McGregor goes low, Cerrone has a ready-made comeback. He could always fire back and question McGregor on the two open sexual assault investigations that are focused on McGregor.

UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18. The pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

