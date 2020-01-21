Vikings Must Rebuild Secondary If They Are Going To Rebound In 2020

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes struggled in coverage throughout the season and the Vikings must upgrade at … [+] his position in 2020. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

When the Minnesota Vikings season ended in ignominious fashion in the divisional playoffs against the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers, there was every reason for head coach Mike Zimmer to question his team’s defensive effort.

The Niners didn’t beat the Vikings with speed, intricate passing plays or trickery. Instead, they turned the clock back to the 1970s and ‘80’s and lit into the Minnesota defense with a powerful running game that had to make long-time Vikings fans and former head coach Bud Grant recall the days of Bill Brown and Dave Osborn. That’s when Minnesota was rampaging its way through the NFL more than 50 years ago.

But as powerful as the Vikings were in 1969 when they won the NFL championship – before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League in Super Bowl IV – that team wasn’t quite as dominant on the ground as the Niners were in the divisional playoffs.

The Niners had a 185-21 advantage in rushing yards over the Vikings and had a 38:27-21:33 time of possession edge. There is a wide chasm between the two teams, even wider than the final 27-10 score indicated.

But as bad as it was for the Vikings, the Niners were even more dominant against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday. The Packers trailed 27-0 at halftime because the Niners shoved the ball down their throats and the defense never allowed Aaron Rodgers to feel comfortable.

Green Bay rallied to make the final score 37-20, but it was an epic beat down that featured a remarkable display by the San Francisco offensive line and a 220-yard, four-TD effort by journeyman running back Raheem Mostert.

It was a full-out ground assault, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw eight passes during the entire game. This does not happen in the modern NFL, but the San Francisco running attack pummeled two of the best teams in the league in consecutive weeks.

The usual way of business in the NFL – and nearly all professional sports – is to take a page out of the winner’s book and play copycat. Don’t look for that to happen in 2020 even if the Niners complete their mission and beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. It’s just not the way the game is played these days, and it’s not going to change – despite the San Francisco anomaly.

That means the Vikings have to worry about their own passing game and their own pass defense. When the Vikings were playing well during the regular season and in the wild-card victory over the New Orleans Saints, the passing game was on point with Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and tight end Kyle Rudolph. A healthy Adam Thielen and continued improvement from Irv Smith should make the passing game even better. Oh, yes, they also have one of the game’s top running backs in Dalvin Cook.

But the pass defense was a problem area throughout the majority of the season. The starting cornerback duo of Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes struggled quite badly throughout the year, and there’s a chance that neither one will be back next season.

Their top corner throughout the year was Mackensie Alexander, who was on the field nearly as much as the starters. While he played well, he got injured in the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears. That was deemed a meaningless game by Zimmer, and he sat many of his starting players. Since the Vikings still had to field a football team, Alexander was one of the players who had to compete and he injured his knee and didn’t play against the Saints or Niners in the postseason.

The Vikings are almost certainly going to be in a position where they must reload at the cornerback spot, and that will change the way Zimmer approaches his defensive gameplan.

There are other concerns that the Vikings have to concern themselves with in the offseason. But they should know they will have to address the cornerback position to avoid more problems next season.

They can’t waste their time trying to combat the dominant running game phenomenon that the 49ers may be riding to a Super Bowl title. It is almost certainly a fluke and has very little chance of repeating itself on a regular basis.

