Virgin Galactic’s Fourth-Quarter Earnings Missed Expectations At It Highlights Its Momentum Toward Launch

Sir Richard Branson founded the space tourism company in 2004.

Virgin Galactic, which has seen its stock flying high over the past few weeks, may find shares coming back to Earth as its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings released Tuesday show that the Richard Branson-founded space tourism company missed analyst expectations for revenue. Its stock has nearly tripled in value since the company went public in October, closing at $34.04 Tuesday, but investors are currently selling in after hours trading, pushing the stock price down about 4.5% at time of publication.

Its revenue was $529,000, down 36% from its third quarter revenues of $832,000. Analysts had expected the company to post revenues of around $748,000. The company reported that its total 2019 revenues came to $3.78 million. Virgin Galactic hasn’t begun its commercial flights yet, but it earns revenue by transporting scientific payloads on its test flights and by providing engineering services to other firms. In a press release accompanying the results, the company downplayed the revenue result, highlighting its progress towards its first passenger spaceflights.

“Throughout 2019, we continued to achieve key milestones in our mission to open access to space in a safe, innovative and affordable way,” CEO George Whitesides said in a statement.

Founded over a decade ago, Virgin Galactic is on the cusp of finally taking passengers. Its spacecraft has been to space several times since December 2018, and it’s been moved from its testing grounds in Mojave to the New Mexico spaceport. The company has over 600 reservations for space tourist flights (on which it’s collected around $80 million in deposits), but stopped taking new reservations in December 2018. Since then, it has collected “registrations of interest” for people who want to buy tickets once sales resume. Last quarter, it reported that over 3,500 registrations have been collected. This quarter, the company says that number is 7,957 – more than double last quarter’s.

To capitalize on that interest, Virgin Galactic separately announced its “One Small Step” initiative. Starting tomorrow, interested astro-tourists can sign up on the company’s website with a $1,000 non-refundable deposit that guarantees them one of the first places in line once tickets go back on sale. The company did not release details as to when tickets will go on sale, nor what the price of those tickets would be.

Whether the stock can maintain its escape velocity likely depends on how quickly it can start those commercial flights, get passengers spaceborne, and start collecting revenue from new tickets. In research published on February 13, Morgan Stanley says it believes Virgin Galactic is on track to begin flights this year, which would assure it a “dominant share of the space tourism market (if not a near monopoly) over the next 2 to 3 years.”

The company highlighted its preparations towards launch, as well as the completion of build and design milestones on its second and third spacecraft. “We are continuing to build on our strong momentum as we enter the most exciting chapter of our story to date and prepare for commercial launch,” said Whitesides.

