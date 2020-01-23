Walker Walks Into Cooperstown, Overcoming ‘Coors Field Factor’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Larry Walker speak to the media after being elected into the … [+] National Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Larry Walker came thisclose to concentrating on hockey instead of baseball.

That’s what Canadian kids do, especially those born in British Columbia. But two men who managed the Montreal Expos (Jim Fanning and Buck Rodgers) determined that Walker, a softball star, had enough athletic ability to switch to hard ball.

In 1984, they gave him a $1,500 bonus and Walker embarked for a Brave New World.

“I never saw fastballs or sliders until I reached the minor leagues,” Walker told media members Wednesday as he donned a Baseball Hall of Fame jersey at the St. Regis Hotel. “For me, baseball was a lot of work and a lot of practice.”

That practice paid off: in his 10th and last year on the writers ballot, he joined Derek Jeter and the previously-picked Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller as members of the Cooperstown Class of 2020.

Walker got 76.6 per cent of the vote – just a shade over the required 75 per cent minimum – and became the first member of the Colorado Rockies to reach the hallowed Hall.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 29: Todd Helton #17 of the Colorado Rockies acknowledges the crowd in … [+] the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Helton is retiring at the ens of the 2013 season. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Getty Images

He also predicted his selection will ease the way for fellow Colorado slugger Todd Helton, who polled 29.2 per cent in his second year on the ballot.

The first Canadian position player to reach Cooperstown, Walker joins former pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, an Ontario native named in 1991.

A congratulatory call from Jenkins was one of 300 Walker received. Unlike Jeter, who earned five World Series rings, Walker reached the Fall Classic only once, with the 2004 Cardinals near the end of his career.

Walker had come close with the 1994 Expos, who were leading the Braves by six games on August 12 when a devastating player strike began. It lasted 232 days.

“We were pretty good til the strike hit,” he told a group of writers. “And Felipe Alou was a tremendous manager. He had great communication skills and was very approachable.”

A year later, after he signed with the Rockies as a free agent, Walker was a key cog in the 1995 Colorado club that won the first wild-card title in National League history before falling to the Atlanta Braves, who went on to win their only world title that fall.

All told, Walker smacked seven home runs in postseason play, including two in the Fall Classic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: (L-R) Larry Walker and Derek Jeter speak to the media after being … [+] elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A true five-tools player, Walker won seven Gold Gloves, three NL batting crowns, and an MVP award during a 17-year that began in Montreal and ended in St. Louis. But his best years came in Colorado. He had a 30/30 year in 1997, with 49 home runs ad 33 stolen bases, and collected 100 runs batted in five times. He’s one of four players, along with fellow Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, George Brett, and Willie Mays, to have a batting average of at least .300, 300 home runs, and 200 stolen bases.

A lefthanded hitter, Walker had only one nemesis on the mound: a little-known righty named Wally Whitehurst, who had a lifetime record of 20-37. In 18 at-bats against him, Walker went hitless. It’s one of those great baseball mysteries.

Fortunately for the slugger, no other pitchers had such an easy time. Playing half his home games in Denver for 10 years definitely made Walker a Hall of Famer, he conceded.

“There’s no question Coors Field is a hitters paradise,” he said, while admitting that the long delay in his Hall of Fame candidacy could have been caused by the Coors Field Factor – writers believing hitters who played there benefited from inflated numbers.

“The turning point in my career,” said the former outfielder, “was August 16, 1989 when I was called up to the big leagues. Just getting the opportunity to put on a big-league uniform was a highlight for me.”

Getting inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 26 will be a bigger one. Even though he’s Canadian, he’ll forego the Montreal tri-color logo for Colorado purple on his cap, even though the relief will be in bronze.

“I spent 10 years there so I’ll wear a Rockies cap even though I’m Canadian,” he said. “It was something we talked about a lot earlier today.”

Walker admitted he gave at least a little thought to his Hall of Fame chances while still playing. “You go out there and bust your butt and winning is the most important thing,” he said, “but once my numbers started coming out, it made a little more sense to me.”

One of his biggest numbers turned him into the National League MVP in 1997. That was the year he had 409 total bases, 18th-best by any player. He was well worth his peak salary of $12,666,667.

Source