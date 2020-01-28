Wall Street Rebounds From Earlier Sell-Off, Even As Coronavirus Fears Continue

Investors appear to be refocusing attention on major earnings reports due this week, a key indicator of whether economic growth can continue, even as the virus takes a toll on U.S. companies with business in China.

Topline: U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday, following their worst losses in months yesterday, as Wall Street investors continue to wrestle with lingering fears over the spreading coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.

All three major indexes indicated a rebound on Tuesday morning: The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in pre-market trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%.

The rebound comes after the Dow and S&P 500 both posted their biggest single-day losses since October 2019, while the Nasdaq had its biggest decline since August 2019.

Investors appear to be refocusing attention on major earnings reports due this week, a key indicator of whether economic growth can continue, even as the virus takes a toll on U.S. companies with business in China.

Companies like LVMH and Apple, which both have substantial exposure to China and report earnings later today, “should provide some insight into the state of demand in Asia and the fallout from the coronavirus,” says Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, in a note.

While some analysts have predicted a market sell-off between 5% and 10% from the outbreak and its toll on financial markets, many still highlight the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve as a backstop that could lessen the economic impact of the virus, according to CNBC.

Wall Street will also be closely watching the Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, but it still looks like a “material reassessment” of the U.S. economic outlook would be required in order to change the current interest rate level of 1.5% to 1.75%.

Crucial statistic: As of Tuesday morning, the deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has now killed 106 people and infected more than 4,500, according to Chinese health officials. Adding to the list of infected countries were several new ones who confirmed their first cases of the virus on Monday, including Germany, Cambodia and Sri Lanka.

Tangent: Shares of hotels, airlines, cruise and casino operators, big retailers and consumer goods companies were all hard-hit on Monday amid fears over the spreading coronavirus. Several big U.S. companies, including McDonald’s, Starbucks and Disney, have already closed stores or suspended some business in China. Shares of pharmaceutical stocks and medical gear makers like facemasks have risen in recent days. Shares of Alpha Pro Tech and Lakeland Industries, for instance, surged 28% and 17% on Monday, respectively. Japan’s Kawamoto Corporation, which manufactures medical supplies, rose nearly 25% on Tuesday.

Big numbers: With the coronavirus already more than halfway to the level of severity seen in the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak (which killed some 800 people and wiped $40 billion off of world markets, according to one study), it could certainly hurt China’s already slowing economic growth. While China’s annual projected growth rate sits at 5.9%, the Economist Intelligence Unit recently forecast that it would be dragged down by 0.5% to 1%, and S&P Global warns that the virus could slice off as much as 1.2%.