Walmart Sales Alert: AirPods, iPhones, Xbox, PS4, 4K TV Deals Beat Black Friday

Walmart’s Best AirPods Deals
- 12/24 – STOCK CHANGES – AirPods Pro – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $249.00 (12/24 – out of stock!) / B&H: $249.99 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy: $249.99 (12/24 – back in stock) / Target: $249.99 (12/23 – now "available to pick from some stores") / Walmart: $249.00 (out of stock)
- 12/25 PRICE CHANGES – AirPods with Charging Case – (typically $159.99) – Amazon: $139.00 / B&H: $149.99 (12/25 – $10 price increase) / Best Buy: $144.99 / Staples: $139.00 / Target: $144.99 / Walmart: $139.00
- 12/25 – FURTHER PRICE CHANGES – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $169.00 (12/24 – ($30 further reduction) / B&H – $174.95 (12/25 – $5 price increase) / Best Buy: $199.99 / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $199.00 (12/25 – $30 price increase)
- urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector – (typically $59.95) – Amazon: $34.47 / Best Buy: $39.99 / Target: $39.99 / Walmart: $39.00 (12/24 – out of stock)
Walmart’s Best Console Deals
PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $355.00 / B&H: $375.99. (12/27 – $23 price reduction) / Best Buy: $399.99 / Costco: Additional Controller, Spiderman GOTY Game + 3-Month Playstation Plus Membership: $479.99 (members only) / Target: $399.99 / Walmart: $349.00
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Only On PlayStation Bundle – (typically $299.00) – Amazon: $248.00 / B&H: $249.00 / Best Buy: $249.99 / Costco: $50 off (members only) / Target: $249.99 Walmart: $249.00
- NEW – Logitech – G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 – Black – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $199.99 / B&H: $299.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Walmart: $245.00
- Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – $69 – Best Buy: (save up to $20) / Walmart: $39.99
- PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Target / Walmart
Xbox
- XBOX One S 1TB All-Digital Edition & 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate (save $90) – Costco – shop deals now
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $172.95 (12/27 – $23.95 price increase) / Best Buy: $149.99 (currently unavailable) / Microsoft: from $249.99 / Target: $249.99 / Walmart: $149.99 (includes 3 games)
- STOCK CHANGES – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $223.99. / B&H: $199.00 (12/27 – currently unavailable) / Best Buy: $199.99 (12/27 – currently unavailable) / Target – $199.99 (12/27 – currently unavailable) / Walmart – $212.99 (12/27 – $14.00 price increase)
- BLACK FRIDAY PRICES RETURN – Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles (typically $499.00) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $349.00 / Best Buy – $349.99 / Microsoft: $349.00 (+ free 2nd controller) / Target- $349.99 / Walmart – from $346
- Xbox 1 Wireless Controller – (typically $59.99) – Amazon: Offers from $32.19 /B&H : $59.00 / BestBuy: $39.99 / Costco: $7 off – (members only) / Target: $46.49 / Walmart: $46.88
- XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco (members only) / Target / Walmart
Walmart’s Best Headphones Live Deals
- 12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – (typically $199.00) – Amazon: $199.98 / Best Buy: $134.99 (refurbished) (12/27 – sold out) / Target: $179.99 (12/27 – sold in select stores) / Walmart: $126.19 (out of stock)
- 12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – (typically $349.95) – Amazon: $279.95 / B&H: $279.95 / Best Buy: $189.99 (12/27 – $10 price increase) / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: $279.95 (12/27 – back in stock)
- 12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – (typically $249) – Amazon: $199.95 / Best Buy: £249.99 / Staples: $249.95 / Target: $249.99 / Walmart: $249.95
- 12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – (typically $199.95) – Amazon: $94.99 (12/27 – $16 price increase ) / Best Buy: $94.99 (12/27 – $16 price increase ) / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $89.00
- 12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Beats by Dr. Dre – urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector – typically $59.95 – Amazon: $34.47 / Best Buy: $59.99 (12/27 – $20 price increase) / Target: $39.99 / Walmart: $39.00 (12/27 – out of stock)
- NEW STORE – Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones – Black – (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $169.00 / B&H: $169.00 / Best Buy: $169.99 / Staples: $169.00 / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169.00
- NEW STORE – Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR – (typically $349.99) – Amazon – $279.00 / B&H: $279.00 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Costco: $249.99 / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: $279.00
- 12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – (typically $169.99) – Amazon: $153.35 (12/27 – $8 price reduction) / Best Buy: $99.99 (12/25 – $10 price increase) / Costco: $30 off (members only) / Target: $79.99 (refurbished) (12/27 – $10 price increase) / Walmart: $99.99
- Puro Sound Labs Volume Limiting Wireless Kids Headphones – (typically $79.88) – Amazon: $59.88 / Sam’s Club: $59.88 / Walmart: $102.00
- NEW STORES – Samsung Galaxy Buds, Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds (Wireless Charging Case Included) – Silver – (typically $129.99) – Amazon: $110.99 / Best Buy: $110.99 / Costco: $15 0ff (members only) / Target: $119.99 / Walmart: $119.00
- 12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 – (typically $349.99) – Amazon: $278.00 / Best Buy: $279.99 (12/27 – back in stock) / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: $278.00
- 12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones – (typically $229.99) – Amazon: $198.00 (12/27 – currently unavailable) / B&H: $228.00 / Best Buy: $199.00 / Target: $229.00 (12/27 – back in stock with $30 price increase) / Walmart: $228.00 (12/27 – back in stock with $30 price increase)
- 12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones with Charging Case, Bluetooth 5, 20 Hour Battery Life, Touch Control Earbuds – (typically $79.99) – Amazon: $79.99 (12/27 – back in stock but with $30 price increase) / Best Buy: $55.99 (12/27 – sold out) / Target: $51.99 / Walmart: $79.99
Walmart’s Best Laptop Live Deals
- 12/19 – $50 PRICE INCREASE – Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, 8GB Memory, 512GB PCIe SSD Storage – $849.00 (save $250) – shop deal now
- 12/19 – $20 PRICE INCREASE – Acer Chromebook 715, 15.6-inch Full HD Touchscreen, Intel Core i3-8130U, 4GB DDR4, 128GB eMMC – $349 (save $50) – shop deal now
- 12/19 – $40 FURTHER REDUCTION – Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming 15.6-inch laptop (Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Gradient Blue – $549 (save $200) – shop deal now
- Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14-inch HD Display, Mediatek MT8173C CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC SSD – $149.00 (save $159.99) – shop deal now
Walmart’s Best Smartphones Live Deals
- STAR DEAL – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max – save up to $300 with in-store and online activation – shop deal now
- STAR DEAL – iPhone 6S / iPhone 6S Plus – Unlocked – 32GB – Total Wireless or Straight Talk – $99 / $149.99 (old models but stunning prices) – Walmart – shop deals now
- iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max – save up to $300 with qualified activation – Walmart – shop deal now
- (Refurbished) Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB, (U.S. Warranty) from $522 (save over $200) – shop deal now
Walmart’s Best Smart Devices Live Deals
- Fitbit Versa 2 health & fitness smartwatch with heart rate tracking, music, Alexa built-in, sleep & swim tracking – $129.95 (save $50) – shop deal now
- Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast, Walmart Exclusive – $45.00 (save $30) – shop deal now
Walmart’s Best Tablet Live Deals
- Apple iPad – 10.2-inch (2019 Model) 32GB – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $319.00 (12/27 - back in stock) /Best Buy: $249.99 (12/27 – currently unavailable) / Staples: $289 / Target: $249.99 / B&H: $299
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch 8GB Android 5.1 WiFi Tablet w/ Micro SD Card Slot – $97.99 (save $32) – shop deal now
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7" 8GB Kids Edition Tablet – $97.99 (save $30) – shop deal now
- Lenovo Tab E7, 7" Android Tablet, Quad-Core Processor, 8GB Storage – $64.99 (save $35) – shop deal now
Walmart’s Best TV Live Deals
- Sceptre 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV (U650CV-U) – $359.99 (save $540) – shop deal now
- Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (U550CV-U) – $219.99 (save $280) – shop deal now
- Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (U515CV-U) – $189.99 (save $210) – shop deal now
- JVC 50-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV LT-50MAW595 – $229.99 (save $115) – shop deal now
- 12/18 $140 FURTHER REDUCTION G 75-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR 75UM6970PUB – $746.99 (save $203) – shop deal now
My Walmart top daily deals will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
___
Walmart’s biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live and many have been improved alongside many new deals. So here are my top picks. Tip: bookmark this article, it is updated daily.
Walmart’s Daily Deals Drop sales beats many of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices
WALMART
