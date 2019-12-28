Walmart Sales Alert: AirPods, iPhones, Xbox, PS4, 4K TV Deals Beat Black Friday

Here Are Amazon’s Best Live Deals [Updated]

Walmart’s Best AirPods Deals

12/24 – STOCK CHANGES – AirPods Pro – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $249.00 (12/24 – out of stock!) / B&H: $249.99 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy: $249.99 (12/24 – back in stock) / Target: $249.99 (12/23 – now "available to pick from some stores") / Walmart: $249.00 (out of stock)

12/25 PRICE CHANGES – AirPods with Charging Case – (typically $159.99) – Amazon: $139.00 / B&H: $149.99 (12/25 – $10 price increase) / Best Buy: $144.99 / Staples: $139.00 / Target: $144.99 / Walmart: $139.00

12/25 – FURTHER PRICE CHANGES – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $169.00 (12/24 – ($30 further reduction) / B&H – $174.95 (12/25 – $5 price increase) / Best Buy: $199.99 / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $199.00 (12/25 – $30 price increase)

urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector – (typically $59.95) – Amazon: $34.47 / Best Buy: $39.99 / Target: $39.99 / Walmart: $39.00 (12/24 – out of stock)

Walmart’s Best Console Deals

Sony's PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro are widely discounted, including at Walmart

PlayStation 4

Apple Christmas Sales: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone, New MacBook Pro Best Deals

Xbox

Xbox One S prices have returned to Black Friday levels

Walmart’s Best Headphones Live Deals

Sony's class leading WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones are on sale everywhere

12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 – (typically $349.99) – Amazon: $278.00 / Best Buy: $279.99 (12/27 – back in stock) / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: $278.00

12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones – (typically $229.99) – Amazon: $198.00 (12/27 – currently unavailable) / B&H: $228.00 / Best Buy: $199.00 / Target: $229.00 (12/27 – back in stock with $30 price increase) / Walmart: $228.00 (12/27 – back in stock with $30 price increase)

12/27 – STOCK CHANGES – Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones with Charging Case, Bluetooth 5, 20 Hour Battery Life, Touch Control Earbuds – (typically $79.99) – Amazon: $79.99 (12/27 – back in stock but with $30 price increase) / Best Buy: $55.99 (12/27 – sold out) / Target: $51.99 / Walmart: $79.99

Walmart’s Best Laptop Live Deals

12/19 – $50 PRICE INCREASE – Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, 8GB Memory, 512GB PCIe SSD Storage – $849.00 (save $250) – shop deal now

12/19 – $20 PRICE INCREASE – Acer Chromebook 715, 15.6-inch Full HD Touchscreen, Intel Core i3-8130U, 4GB DDR4, 128GB eMMC – $349 (save $50) – shop deal now

12/19 – $40 FURTHER REDUCTION – Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming 15.6-inch laptop (Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Gradient Blue – $549 (save $200) – shop deal now

Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14-inch HD Display, Mediatek MT8173C CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC SSD – $149.00 (save $159.99) – shop deal now

Walmart’s Best Smartphones Live Deals

STAR DEAL – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max – save up to $300 with in-store and online activation – shop deal now

Walmart iPhone deals match its best Black Friday sales

Apple AirPods Sales Return: Here Are The Best Deals

STAR DEAL – iPhone 6S / iPhone 6S Plus – Unlocked – 32GB – Total Wireless or Straight Talk – $99 / $149.99 (old models but stunning prices) – Walmart – shop deals now

iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max – save up to $300 with qualified activation – Walmart – shop deal now

(Refurbished) Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB, (U.S. Warranty) from $522 (save over $200) – shop deal now

Walmart’s Best Smart Devices Live Deals

Fitbit Versa 2 health & fitness smartwatch with heart rate tracking, music, Alexa built-in, sleep & swim tracking – $129.95 (save $50) – shop deal now

Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast, Walmart Exclusive – $45.00 (save $30) – shop deal now

Walmart’s Best Tablet Live Deals

Walmart’s Best TV Live Deals

Sceptre 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV (U650CV-U) – $359.99 (save $540) – shop deal now

Walmart's Spectre TV flash sale delivers massive savings

Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (U550CV-U) – $219.99 (save $280) – shop deal now

Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (U515CV-U) – $189.99 (save $210) – shop deal now

JVC 50-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV LT-50MAW595 – $229.99 (save $115) – shop deal now

12/18 $140 FURTHER REDUCTION G 75-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR 75UM6970PUB – $746.99 (save $203) – shop deal now

My Walmart top daily deals will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.

” readability=”47.862262561991″>

