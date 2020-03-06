Home Business Walmart’s Payments App Left In The Lurch After India Seizes Yes Bank
Business

Walmart’s Payments App Left In The Lurch After India Seizes Yes Bank

written by Forbes March 6, 2020
Walmart’s Payments App Left In The Lurch After India Seizes Yes Bank
INDIA APPS

PhonePe is operated by Walmart-controlled e-commerce firm Flipkart

© 2018 Bloomberg Finance LP

Topline: Walmart’s Indian payment service has been dealt a blow after India’s central bank took control of troubled lender Yes Bank and froze transactions, leaving millions of users unable to make transactions.

  • Casualties of the crisis include Walmart-owned PhonePe, India’s largest digital payments provider with 175 million customers. 
  • PhonePe uses Yes Bank to process payments, send and receive money and top up mobile phones and suffered prolonged outages on Friday alongside several payments services firms that also relied on the private bank.
  • “We sincerely regret the long outage…Entire teams’ been working all night to get services back up as soon as possible,” PhonePe CEO Saneer Nigam tweeted on Friday. https://twitter.com/_sameernigam/status/1235735713166942208?s=20 
  • It comes after the Reserve Bank of India’s seized Yes Bank, India’s fourth largest lender,  disrupting several businesses that rely on its infrastructure to process online payments and other services. The bank has struggled to raise $2 billion in capital to compensate for losses from bad loans.
  • As a result, transactions and payments have been blocked for 30 days, while withdrawals are limited to 50,000 rupees a month ($675).
  • Other key startups supported by Yes Bank—Microsoft’s Kaizala messaging app, ticketing firms Cleartrip, MakeMyTrip, and Flipkart-owned fashion platform Myntra have also been impacted.

Key background: Walmart outbid Amazon to acquire Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, which owns PhonePe, in 2018 for $15 billion.

Tangent: Flipkart could be the subject of another antitrust probe in India, with the company accused of undercutting local brick and mortar retailers with steep discounts online. Amazon’s Indian arm has also faced similar criticism, but both companies deny the accusations. India’s competition commission ruled in 2018 that Flipkart and Amazon in India did not breach antitrust rules, Reuters reported.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Board Action On ESG Needed To Ensure Long-Term...

December 10, 2019

Solving The Coronavirus Identity Crisis: A Strategy For...

February 7, 2020

Starbucks’ China Rival Luckin Coffee Mints A Second...

November 16, 2019

Candid Is Using AI To Give You Straighter...

December 15, 2019

BTS Officially Launch Partnership With Samsung

February 20, 2020

Where Are The Entrepreneurs? (In The Economy And...

February 26, 2020

Why I Just Rewrote My Resume

February 6, 2020

Challenging The Low Expectations Of The United States...

February 25, 2020

Google Changes The Way VMs Are Converted To...

December 8, 2019

A Resurgent Teherán Could Elevate The Angels

February 29, 2020

Leave a Comment