Want More Meaning From Your Work? 5 Ways Generosity Is Key

How generosity can make your work more meaningful.

You know it’s good to be generous, but did you know it can help you find meaning in your work and greater satisfaction in your life? Meaning is your “why” for work—making work feel like it matters. New evidence shows that a surprisingly easy pathway toward this greater meaning is found in being generous.

First, know meaning is great for your health. A recent study by the University of California found when people are seeking meaning or have a sense of meaning they tend to have better physical and mental health. In addition, it’s better to seek meaning rather than happiness. In fact, chasing happiness actually results in less of it—like sand slipping through your fingertips. Rutgers University and the University of Toronto found when people try to achieve happiness, they end up feeling more time pressure and time scarcity and therefore feeling less happy. It’s a vicious cycle.

So, how can you find meaning and wellbeing while avoiding the negative effects of seeking happiness? Generosity seems to be the key. In fact, an intriguing new study by The Ascent (a division of the Motley Fool) compared people who reported being more generous with those who reported being less generous.

81% of those who reported being more generous said they felt a sense of meaning in life compared to 60% of those who reported being less generous

74% of those who reported being more generous said they were satisfied with their lives compared to 60% of those who reported being less generous

Similar patterns held true for careers and companies.

70% of those who reported being more generous said they were satisfied with their career compared to 49% of those who reported being less generous

71% of those who reported being more generous said they were satisfied with their companies compared to 54% of those who reported being less generous

“Generosity is perhaps one of the few things in life that’s within our control. You can make the decision to give of yourself to help others,” says Nathan Hamilton, director and industry analyst at The Ascent. Generosity can be especially empowering. In addition, it seems to be inborn since children as young as 19 months demonstrate generosity and sharing behavior even when they are in need themselves. This was demonstrated by a University of Washington study published in Scientific Reports.

Generosity seems to matter because it makes us closer to others. In the Ascent study, those who were more generous had greater numbers of close friends (3.2 friends compared with 2.6 friends for those less generous) and were more satisfied with coworkers (78% satisfied compared with 62%) and more satisfied with their supervisor (71% compared with 59%). Having a sense of meaning and satisfaction has to do with making a difference in something bigger than ourselves, and also connects to the feeling that we’re making a positive contribution to those around us. Generosity pays off for these reasons.

In addition, taking a generous approach is powerful because it builds a generous culture within an organization. When you behave in a generous way, it sets the tone for your colleagues to do the same.

So, if generosity is a gateway toward meaning as well as satisfaction with your life, your career and your company, how can you be more generous? Here are five ways to reach out, give and contribute:

First, realize generosity doesn’t have to be only about money. While some is—contributing to the company United Way campaign for example—much is not. When I was on the board of a women’s shelter, we used to talk about the power of “treasure, talent and time.” Of course, we needed the “treasure” of enough donors to stay afloat, but we were also happy to welcome the time of those who would help stuff envelopes or the talent of teammates who would take a day away from work to plant the shelter’s garden. Most charities are like this and welcome all kinds of giving.

Be attuned and sensitive to others. Another key to generosity is being in touch with others and their needs—not just your own. Examples can be small. If you’re at office snack bar selecting your drink from the cooler, stand a bit to the side so others can reach for their choices as well. When you’re moving to your next meeting with a teammate, walk closer together so others can get by in the hallway. If you’re in the cafeteria and your colleague has forgotten her wallet, perhaps you can spring for her lunch. Or if your teammate is out of the office recovering from surgery, you could deliver a meal. Whether they are everyday acts or things that take you slightly out of your way, seek opportunities to make life easier for others and remove friction from their day.

Watch for opportunities. People are in need all the time, and you can look for moments to give. Perhaps your colleague has lost her charger and you can loan her yours or maybe a coworker is having trouble setting up the technology before a meeting and you can help. These small gestures go a long way toward making someone’s day.

Don’t look for returns. Taking a generous approach pays you back because you feel better about yourself and your contributions to the community overall. But avoid looking for immediate returns. Generosity isn’t a tit for tat, and your payback may come later and in different ways. For example, you may go out of your way to update your colleague on a critical meeting when she returns from vacation and she may not have the opportunity to do the same for you. Instead, welcome generous acts from others in your work community which provide a more general return.

Finally, the most rewarding acts of generosity are usually personal. You may choose to give to a charity, but often it is less meaningful to make an online donation than it is to help pick up your colleague for work because his car is in the shop. While all kinds of generosity are positive, when it’s personal, it tends to be more impactful. A friend refers to this as adding value to others and encourages people to consider, “How have I added value to someone else today?”

True generosity is about kindness and an intentional lens on life. It’s powerful because it contributes to an overall atmosphere of positivity around you. Realize generosity isn’t just about money. Stay attuned to others and watch for opportunities to give. Don’t look for immediate returns and keep it personal. These approaches will contribute to your generosity and pay off in meaning and satisfaction with your life.

