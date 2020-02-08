Warner Bros. Made One Big Mistake With ‘Birds Of Prey’

Birds of Prey has not fared well in theaters.

Credit: Warner Bros

Fans and critics appear to agree on this one: Birds of Prey is quite good.

It continues the trend of high-quality DCEU films that began with Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman, Shazam!, Joker and Birds of Prey are all solid DC superhero/villain movies, and Aquaman was a big hit (even if I didn’t care for it).

(Joker isn’t really a part of the DCEU, but it’s still a live-action DC Comics film, and honestly sometimes I think DC should just go back to stand-alone films instead of aping the MCU).

Currently, Birds of Prey is rocking a perfectly respectable 82% Fresh at Rotten Tomatoes. That places it behind Wonder Woman and Shazam! (93% and 90% respectably) but ahead of Aquaman (66%) and pretty much everything else in the DCEU. The previous Harley Quinn entry, Suicide Squad, has an abysmal 27% on RT.

Unfortunately, critical praise does not seem to be translating into ticket sales. Perhaps if audiences enjoy the movie enough this weekend that could change, but right now the box office is grim.

As my colleague Scott Mendelson reports, Birds of Prey only made $4 million this Thursday and a measly $13 million Friday. Read both those links for some context and what these numbers might mean for the $82 million production. Basically, it’s under-performing Warner Bros’ forecasts and doing worse than most people expected given the solid reviews.

I doubt this has much to do with it being a girl-power superhero flick. Some of it may have to do with no really big DC names—Harley Quinn is pretty big, but she’s no Joker or Batman or Superman.

Credit: Warner Bros

Mostly, however, I think it’s because the film is R-rated and so families aren’t going and parents are waiting to see it either later in theaters or at home. This was a huge mistake on Warner Bros’ part. There’s simply no reason for Birds of Prey to be an R-rated picture. Suicide Squad was PG-13 and Birds of Prey, while not exactly a sequel, should have stuck with PG-13 as well.

The movie is definitely R-rated, too. It’s not just violence. Harley Quinn parties hard. There’s alcohol and drug use. There’s one scene of thwarted sexual assault and one very shocking moment with the bad guy, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) and a woman at his club that I would definitely not want my kids seeing. None of this is necessary to make this an interesting or compelling film.

Joker was a movie that earned its R rating. It’s quite clearly not for young audiences. Deadpool is another R-rated movie that makes sense. It’s just so constantly over the top and dirty and ridiculously violent. It makes sense. The raunchy humor and gore are what define that movie and character.

Birds of Prey, on the other hand, could have easily made a few changes to get a PG-13 rating and would have been every bit as good. Sionis could have still been a frightening, mercurial villain. Harley Quinn could have still been a rough-and-tumble roller derby player who parties a little too hard after her break-up with the Joker. Take out a couple of scenes, the drugs and the F-bombs and you’ve got a movie I can take my kids to.

If I can take my kids to see Birds of Prey, much of which I’m sure they would enjoy, then so can thousands and thousands of other families at home and abroad.

Credit: Warner Bros

As it stands, while I do think it’s okay for kids to see some R-rated films, I don’t think this one is appropriate—at least not for my kids. That’s a personal judgment every parent has to make, but overall R-rated movies simply don’t get the family boost. PG-13, on the other hand, is pretty common for superhero films.

A PG-13 rating would have almost certainly translated into bigger box office numbers and it’s a shame that Warner Bros decided to go for edgy instead of just making a fun Harley Quinn movie for the whole family. It could have still been dark and the big fight scenes could have gone down pretty much exactly the same. The funniest bits would all remain pretty much intact as well.

Oh well. Too late now. The bed has been made and now they’ll need to sleep in it. The good news is that this movie only cost $82 so it won’t be a flop. It just might not be the hit it deserved to be.

