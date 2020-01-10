Warner Bros. To Open Giant ‘Harry Potter’ Store In New York City

Harry Potter flagship store to open in New York in Summer 2020

Warner Bros. / Wizarding World

Warner Bros. will open the world’s first-ever Harry Potter flagship store in New York City in Summer 2020.

The upcoming store, to be located next to the Flatiron Building at 935 Broadway, will house the largest ever collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products, from Hogwarts House robes to Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans. Visitors will be able to explore a store spanning 20,000 square feet and three floors full of Wizarding World merchandise.

The store will also offer an all-new range of Hogwarts House wands, designed exclusively for the New York store.

Preview of the ‘Harry Potter’ flagship store coming to New York in Summer 2020

Warner Bros.

More details on the store are expected to be announced at a later date. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on planning hold-ups from Manhattan’s Community Board 5. As a landmarked building, plans for the storefront and changes to the building exterior (including a “fiberglass dragon”, a “clock” and “six flagpoles, designed to look like wands”) were deemed “inappropriate signage”. A vote from the full board will take place this month, before a decision from the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail, Warner Bros. said in a press release:

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic.”

“We are very excited to be opening in New York. It’s the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences.”

Fans can currently shop for Wizarding World merchandise at various Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London and Hollywood locations, Harry Potter stores in both Gatwick and Heathrow terminals, the Platform Nine and Three Quarters shop in London’s Kings Cross Station, the House of MinaLima in London, and many more shops worldwide hosting official Warner Bros. merchandise. The New York store will mark the first and largest flagship store in the world.

