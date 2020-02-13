WarnerMedia Ramps Up Streaming Commissions Ahead Of HBO Max Launch

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO & HBO Max Content Acquisition EVP … [+] Michael Quigley, HBO Max CCO and TNT, TBS, & truTV President Kevin Reilly and HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey appear onstage during the HBO Max executive session segment of the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. 697450 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

WarnerMedia is betting big on its forthcoming streaming service, HBO Max, set to premiere in May. A new study published Wednesday by Ampere Analysis has found that of the company’s newly commissioned shows in the fourth quarter of 2019, 73% will be aimed at the new streaming service. This is a big increase from fourth quarter 2018, where only 7% had been greenlit for streaming.

Quoted in an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, Fred Black of Ampere Analysis explained:

“This is the clearest sign yet that the home of the juggernaut Game of Thrones will in the future play second fiddle to HBO Max. Warner’s pivot toward an increasingly HBO Max-first approach to commissioning is not only apparent in the number of new projects in development, but also in the types of content being commissioned.”

The new WarnerMedia slate heavily represents genre fare such as science fiction and fantasy. Recently the company has ordered a Green Lantern series (from Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti), Maniac creator Patrick Somerville’s adaptation of Station Eleven, and Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves.

Of the major cable networks groups, Warner is the third largest commissioner of new titles (behind Discovery and ViacomCBS, respectively) and second for scripted commissions. The increasing influx of new orders thus will have a big impact on the market for new properties as the company prepares its service launch. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures have also launched a new film production label, Warner Max, that aims to release 8-10 mid-budget films per year, all destined for streaming.

Warner Max will be overseen by HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly along with Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. They’ll be working with Warner Bros. Pictures COO Carolyn Blackwood along with Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max head of original content. Budgets will be around $25 million on average and the studios may still release midbudget fare theatrically. Reilly stated:

“From the get-go we have been strategizing with Toby and Carolyn about HBO Max original films. We are going to deliver a collaborative and lean process for talent, make a range of quality films, and provide a platform for each of them to have cultural impact. Now, HBO Max will be home to a robust collection of the legendary Warner Bros. film library and a new slate of original Warner Max films.”

Emmerich added, “We’re excited to help make HBO Max a destination for both film-lovers and the creative community, while delivering a win across the entire WarnerMedia organization.”

With such a large commitment to new content, it’s clear that WarnerMedia is committed to being a competitive player in the streaming market. While the company already has a massive back catalog of film and TV content, its commitment to new and original streaming content means it will be well positioned in this increasingly competitive landscape.

