Warning Signs At Broadway Broadway Box Office As Coronavirus Looms

In the shadow of plummeting markets and global anxiety, at least one well-known street in Manhattan is holding firm against the coronavirus – for now.

Broadway’s box office ticked up 2% this week as four new shows started their runs and awards season began in earnest. The industry grossed a total $26.7 million, with attendance up 4% from the week prior, at 253,453 butts in seats. But the data points to uneasy times ahead.

Good news first. Impressive debuts for two newcomers: epic triptych The Lehman Trilogy sold out its first preview with an average ticket price of $168, and the gender-swapped Company was standing-room-only all week, grossing over $779,000 for 89% of its potential. Both productions originated in London.

More muted were the first performances of Diana, which grossed just 47% of its potential, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (53%). Not a smashing start, but Woolf does have the star power of Laurie Metcalf to carry it through the spring. Diana is a new musical with no comparable names attached – aside from that of, well, the People’s Princess. Jury’s still out on its trajectory, but in a season dominated by jukeboxes, it does have the benefit of an entirely original score. (It’s also got a much bigger budget to recoup – up to $17.75 million, according to investors).

Otherwise, the financial landscape was relatively flat. The only real subject of conversation now is: what happens next? Given that Broadway’s audience is roughly 70% out-of-town tourists, the industry is bracing for a major impact from the spreading coronavirus.

“Any event that would drive people away from congregating in the area will be a disaster,” says Tom Viertel, a veteran producer who has shepherded megahits like Angels in America and Hairspray. “Broadway will absolutely be affected. How long it will be affected, and whether there’ll be empty theaters, who knows?”

Already there are signs. Two of the Rialto’s biggest tourist magnets – Frozen and The Lion King – dropped precipitously this week. According to a Disney Theatrical insider, who asked not to be named, the virus’s impact on tourism is the culprit.

“Our shows were hit,” they said, “because international tourists make up a sizable percentage of the house and many of them face travel restrictions.”

The Lion King is a notable bellwether. One of the longest-running (and most lucrative) musicals on Broadway, it has remained impervious to the vagaries of show business, including the last great recession. But this week, for only the second time in over two decades, it grossed less than 60% of its listed potential.

The other time was in 2001, when the entire industry shut down for two days after the September 11th terrorist attacks.

“We do believe very strongly that the show should go on,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a phone call briefing journalists on the trade organization’s response.

The industry is following the CDC’s recommendations, she said, and theater owners are going further, decontaminating backstage areas and limiting interaction with fans at stage doors. St. Martin emphasized the individuality of Broadway, pointing out that much of the day-to-day business decisions are made by producers and theater owners, including ticket return policies and whether to cancel performances.

For now, short of an edict from the state or federal government, she said: “Broadway is open for business.”

