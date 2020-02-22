Warren Buffett Should Take A Flyer On Boeing

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Berkshire Hathaway’s annual report was released this morning and it shows that the company has about $125 billion in cash. Warren Buffett has been looking for an “elephant” that could move Berkshire’s financial needle and Boeing could be just the company to do it.

While there are definitely risks associated with buying a large portion or all of the company, the ability to buy one with very few competitors, that can generate a lot of cash and at a reasonable price, could very well get Buffett to pull the trigger.

Since Boeing has a market cap of about $185 billion and Buffett will need to pay more than the current price, say between $210 and $230 billion, this would be 6.5 to 7 times larger than Berkshire’s largest acquisition, Precision Castparts. It would also be three times larger than Berkshire’s largest equity holding of $74 billion in Apple.

Even if Berkshire was to spend all of its cash (which is not a prudent decision) and take on a substantial amount of debt, this could be too large, even for Buffett. However, it is possible that he could buy a significant portion of the company.

In the Berkshire Hathaway annual letter that was released this morning Buffett wrote, “we constantly seek to buy new businesses that meet three criteria. First, they must earn good returns on the net tangible capital required in their operation. Second, they must be run by able and honest managers. Finally, they must be available at a sensible price.”

He added, “When we spot such businesses, our preference would be to buy 100% of them. But the opportunities to make major acquisitions possessing our required attributes are rare. Far more often, a fickle stock market serves up opportunities for us to buy large, but non-controlling, positions in publicly-traded companies that meet our standards.”

3 reasons Buffett should buy Boeing

1) One huge moat

Buffett loves motes and Boeing has a huge moat. There is essentially a duopoly in the large commercial aircraft business, Boeing and Airbus. While Boeing is taking a huge reputational hit, it is very difficult for major airlines to switch suppliers. This is due to:

Pilot training on the airlines current aircraft fleet

Maintenance training on the current aircraft fleet

Lead-times from Boeing and Airbus are multiple years

So besides getting past the lead-time issue, an airline loses the economy of scale of focusing on a single supplier or a few aircraft from both of them.

With the company having over 5,400 commercial airplanes in its backlog worth $463 billion or approximately 8 years of commercial airplane revenue, there is essentially a guaranteed revenue and income stream at the company.

2) The stock is on sale

To get a read on Boeing’s finances it is best to ignore 2019 due to the 737 MAX fiascos and the impact it has had on the company. Its market cap at $185 billion is not expensive when viewed on a free cash flow basis. For 2018:

Operating cash flow: $15.3 billion

Capital expenditures: $1.7 billion

Free cash flow: $13.6 billion

With a current market cap of $185 billion the stock is trading at a 13.6x multiple of free cash flow. If you were to include the net debt of $16.2 billion it is trading at 14.8 times free cash flow.

If Buffett were to pay $220 billion for the company the free cash flow valuations become 16.2x and 17.4x, respectively.

While these aren’t screaming buys, given Boeing’s ability to generate cash and long-term outlook this may clear Buffett’s valuation hurdles.

3) “Only” 57% of revenue is from commercial airplanes

Boeing has three major segments to its business. Based on 2018 revenue they are:

Commercial airlines: 57%

Defense, Space & Security: 26%

Services: 17%

While there are challenges beyond the MAX, there is at least some revenue diversification at the company.

4 reasons Buffett should NOT buy Boeing

1) Unknown how long it will take to resolve the 737 Max issues

After two crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 with a significant loss of life, the 737 Max has been grounded. Boeing continued to manufacture new ones until January this year but stopped as it has over 400 planes sitting on the ground.

Multiple new problems have arisen since the grounding including new software having issues to debris being left in fuel tanks during production. There are also multiple reports of various other production problems. Getting a handle on all of these and more important, correcting them, could take longer than anticipated. As has been the case since the MAX was grounded.

2) Reputational risk with airlines and passengers

Assuming it does, a big unknown is how will passengers react when the 737 MAX starts to fly again. Normally the vast majority of flyers don’t think about what type of plane they are going to be on. They look at where they want to go, when and how much it costs.

At least for a while after they start flying there may be some passengers that avoid the 737 MAX. However, due to the slow reintroduction of the MAX as long as it doesn’t have any major problems this may not be a large issue.

3) May need $100 billion or more in debt

While Berkshire has about $125 billion in cash, Buffett has said that he would want to keep around $20 billion “to guard against external calamities.” This would mean that Berkshire would have to take on around $100 billion or more in debt to buy the company. The offset to this is with interest rates so low and Boeing able to generate a lot of cash, it would only take a few years to get it to a more manageable level.

4) Could Buffett open himself to personal liability if more MAX’s crash?

While the MAX could be one of the safest planes to fly on after going through so much testing and review before it flies again, there will never be a 100% guarantee that a MAX will not crash again. And while Berkshire Hathaway would be the owner of the shares or company, lawyers go after deep pockets and Buffett has one of the biggest bank accounts around.

The biggest of many unknowns about buying Boeing

As Buffett wrote in the annual letter a company, “must be run by able and honest managers.” Boeing is going through a lot of turmoil and has recently replaced its CEO with David Calhoun. Calhoun worked at GE for 26 years, rising to be Vice Chairman and ran the transportation and aircraft engines businesses.

He became a Boeing Director in 2009 so knows the company but was also there while the MAX was being developed. It would be unreasonable as a Board member to know the underlying issues for a new plane being developed, but he isn’t a total outsider coming in to try and right the ship.

From an investment perspective, if anyone can find out who Calhoun is as a manager and a person, Buffett has that ability and connections.

Boeing’s shares have gone through consolidation periods before

Over the past decade Boeing shares have gone through multi-year consolidation periods. The first two each lasted about three years and the current one is at two years. The stock has significantly underperformed the overall stock market recently, which is almost entirely due to the 737 MAX issue. Assuming Boeing can start to deliver 737s again, the stock should rally meaningfully.

