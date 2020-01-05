Washington Nationals Add Starlin Castro And Asdrúbal Cabrera To 2020 Infield

Starlin Castro signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Washington Nationals last week and could … [+] play at second or third base. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Washington Nationals used the first few days of 2020 to address the holes in their infield by signing Starlin Castro and re-signing Asdrúbal Cabrera.

Castro, who will be 30 by Opening Day, reportedly signed for two years and $12 million, and Cabrera, 34, agreed to a one-year pact for $2.5 million.

Asdrubal Cabrera signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million to remain with the Washington Nationals. … [+] (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The moves, coupled with an earlier re-signing of Howie Kendrick, ensure that the Nats will have bodies to put at first, second and third base in the upcoming season, but there is still little clarity as to who will play where.

Trea Turner is entrenched at shortstop, but everything else remains up for grabs.

Kendrick played every infield spot save for shortstop last season and was retained with the intention of playing part-time, mostly at first base. Cabrera played mostly at second base for Washington in 2019, but he can be used in a pinch at either of the corners. Castro, who played all 162 games last year for the Marlins, has spent each of the last four seasons primarily as a second baseman after beginning his career as a shortstop.

Fellow infielders Wilmer Difo and Adrian Sanchez are also still in the fold in the organization, but the signings of Castro and Cabrera most notably affect top prospect Cartier Kieboom.

Kieboom hit just .128 in 43 plate appearances near the beginning of last season, and it now appears that he will have to earn his way onto the active roster with a strong showing in spring training.

Kieboom’s status could be further complicated if the Nationals succeed in their reported efforts of trying to sign former MVP third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson, whose other suitors include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves, could command a contract around $100 million.

If Washington does manage to sign Donaldson, or another third baseman, to replace Anthony Rendon, the rest of the infield would include Turner at short, a platoon of Castro and Cabrera at second and a platoon at first of Kendrick, Cabrera or another yet-to-be signed players—such as Matt Adams or Ryan Zimmerman from last year’s team.

Kieboom’s road to a roster spot would mean performing well enough in spring training to show he’s worthy of supplanting somebody in the above scenario—Cabrera being the most likely and replaceable given his salary and age.

In the event that Washington does not sign another third baseman, the team could use Castro and Cabrera in a platoon there. The other could play second and have Kieboom as a backup. Kieboom has also played some at third base while with Triple A Fresno, so he could be an option to some extent there, too.

Washington could also address the hot corner through a trade, maybe for Kris Bryant of the Cubs or Kyle Seager from Seattle—though both would likely require the Nats to part with MLB-ready talent and make a sizable financial commitment.

As it stands for now, though, Washington’s addition of Castro can only help its lineup. Castro is a career .280 hitter, though he hit 10 points lower than that last season, when he also tallied 22 home runs and 86 RBI. He walked only 28 times, though, and had 111 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Cabrera, after coming over from the Texas Rangers during the year, hit six homers and had 40 RBI while hitting .323 for Washington.

The Nats can only benefit from adding a proven hitter like Castro and a reliable veteran like Cabrera. Once Washington decides if it will add a new third baseman, Castro and Cabrera’s roles will become more clear.

All statistics via baseball-reference.com.

Source