Home Business Washington Opts Into Another Year Of Adrian Peterson
Business

Washington Opts Into Another Year Of Adrian Peterson

written by Forbes February 19, 2020
Washington Opts Into Another Year Of Adrian Peterson
Washington Redskins v Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 03: Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins warms up before the … [+] game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Washington 24-9. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After two successful seasons in the nation’s capital, Adrian Peterson is staying put.

Washington exercised the running back’s 2020 option on Wednesday, which means he will get a $2.25 million base salary this coming season. He also gets a roster bonus of $109,375 and comes with a $3.1 million salary cap hit.

For Washington’s new head coach, that price is more than worth it.

“Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league,” Ron Rivera said in a statement. “Adrian’s leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward.”

Peterson, 35, has enjoyed a career renaissance in D.C. After building a Hall of Fame resume in Minnesota, where he spent 10 seasons, the running back looked to be nearing the end when he played in just three games in 2016 and split a less than pedestrian 2017 campaign between New Orleans and Arizona.

Durability and capability have not been issues for Peterson in the years since, however. Since coming to Washington, Peterson has played in 31 of 32 possible games – he was a healthy scratch in Week 1 this past season – while rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 4.3 yards per attempt this past season, his highest total since 2015. Peterson was also a team captain in 2019.

The 2020 season will be Peterson’s 14th in the league. He will enter the year fifth all-time in career rushing yards (14,216) and fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns (111). He’s no longer the MVP or All-Pro player he was with the Vikings, but he’s proven that he can still be an effective rusher after a pair of down seasons.

After choosing to retain a productive, veteran presence over cap space, Washington is hoping that remains the case moving forward.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UFC Fight Night 167 Stats And Video Highlights:...

February 16, 2020

Does Las Vegas Raiders-Tom Brady Marriage Make Sense?

January 20, 2020

Fantasy Football Playoffs: Sleeper Running Backs To Start...

December 15, 2019

Orbitkey Nest Organizes Your Desk And Maximizes Your...

February 5, 2020

Navigating Professional Networking As A Young Female Entrepreneur

December 10, 2019

5 Essential 3D Printing Tips For Beginners

December 26, 2019

Two Warnings About Borderlands 3’s Broken Hearts Day...

February 15, 2020

5 Months Is Enough Time To Successfully Market...

December 2, 2019

Mariah Carey Stays At No. 1 While Christmas...

December 31, 2019

Three Things To Do Before Applying For A...

February 17, 2020

Leave a Comment