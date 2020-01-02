Washington’s ‘European Energy Security Act’ Mostly Dead As Ukraine Rejoins Russia

Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a … [+] meeting in Paris in December. French and German companies have billions at stake in Russian gas deals. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON – Pool/Getty Images)

Last month’s Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act, a big brother law sponsored by Texas senator Ted Cruz to save the EU from Russian natural gas, is now a totally moot point.

The two largest Ukrainian and Russian natural gas firms — Naftogaz and Gazprom — have effectively kissed and made up.

The deal between Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state run Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSO) and Gazprom includes a set of agreements that will make Ukraine a Russian gas transit market for the next four years. That gas is flowing to Europe.

Telling the Europeans not to buy Russian gas because it feeds the Kremlin’s wealth would be like taking 10% of Ukraine’s government coffers and burning it in a fire pit.

All of the sanctions and threats of sanctions against Russian oil and gas interests have stemmed from the deteriorating relationship between Moscow and Kiev, which started with a political uprising in 2014; an uprising embraced wholly by Washington.

U.S. and Russia relations deteriorated along with the that of the two former Soviet Union partners.

Monday’s signing was the result of Naftogaz’s patience and its year’s long negotiations with Gazprom in arbitration courts in Stockholm. The imposition of U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2, a Gazprom pipeline connecting northern Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, also helped, Naftogaz said in its statement announcing the deal.

Gazprom was also in need of a deal as a hedge against Washington scaring its European partners away from using the new Baltic Sea pipeline to source Russian gas. Those partners include French energy firm Engie, and U.K.’s Royal Dutch Shell.

Current sanctions, announced last week, target companies building the pipeline. Nord Stream 2 is an estimated two months away from completion.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was the sole sponsor of Senate bill 1441, the Protecting European Energy … [+] Security Act. It was part of a larger bill signed by President Trump on December 20 to punish Russia for its actions in Ukraine. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

The Naftogaz-Gazprom deal includes the following:

An interconnection agreement between GTSO and Gazprom establishing technical procedures and rules for cooperation between the operators of the connecting pipelines in the two countries; a natural gas transit agreement between Naftogaz and Gazprom setting conditions and volumes until 2024; and a settlement agreement between Naftogaz and Gazprom where both parties have agreed to abandon lawsuits dating back 10 years.

This is as total a truce as one can get.

The divorce between Russia and Ukraine all began when then-president Viktor Yanukovych abandoned a trade agreement and further economic proximation to Europe in favor of a subsidized natural gas deal. Many Ukrainians saw this as Kiev being subservient to Moscow and revolted in what was later coined the Euromaidan Revolution.

Yanukovych fled the capital. A new leader approved by Washington, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, took over temporarily, and the International Monetary Fund swept in with its biggest ever aid package.

To date, Ukraine is second to Argentina as the the IMF’s biggest bailout programs on their books.

Yanukovych’s ouster led to massive distrust between Moscow and Kiev. A majority ethnic Russian autonomous region of Ukraine, known as Crimea, voted to secede. Russia was happy to oblige, if not busy lending all kinds of support for its secession as Crimea is home to Russia’s only warm water Navy port.

It also meant that if Ukraine wanted to join NATO, it would have to give up Crimea as NATO does not allow new members facing territorial disputes.

The annexation of Crimea in March 2014 led to sanctions against individual Russians and later Russian energy companies like Sberbank and VTB Bank. Exxon lost a $720 billion joint venture deal with oil giant Rosneft in the Kara Sea of northern Russian as a result of the Obama-era sanctions.

The fact that the fight between the two countries began over natural gas should not be lost on Russia observers.

Now that the gas issue seems to be solved, the situation in East Ukraine where pro-Russian forces are demanding autonomy, may also get resolved under new president Volodymyr Zelensky. This would be a win for both sides and could ultimately lift European sanctions on Russia.

Brussels, however, does tend to follow Washington on sanctions. Nevertheless, the threat of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 may have crossed the line and gives European leaders, who are luke warm at best on President Trump, a reason to move against Washington’s sanctions.

Macron has called for an end to the impasse between Russia and Europe. French energy companies Engie … [+] and Total have been in the crosshairs of U.S. energy related sanctions for years. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Moreover, the new agreement between the gas companies fulfill some of the rules in the Minsk Accord. That Accord, mediated by France and Germany, sets up the hurdles in which Russia and Ukraine need to jump into sanctions-free life.

The part of the Minks Accord that the deal provides for includes a $2.9 billion payment by Gazprom to Naftogaz. This is based on a judgement made by Stockholm Arbitration in December 2017 and again in February 2018. Naftogaz said they received the full payment on December 27, 2019, showing Gazprom is following the letter of the deal.

Withdrawal from all arbitration proceedings where final decisions have not been rendered and minimal transit volumes of: 65 billion cubic meters annually for 2020 and 40 billion annually for 2021-2024.

This deal is important for the Ukrainian economy.

Ukraine’s GDP tanked in the Euromaidan years. It was the Venezuela of Europe. It started to recover two years later and is now growing at a rate of more than 4%.

Last year, Ukraine lost an estimated $3 billion in transit revenue, or around 71 billion in the local currency. To put that number into perspective, Ukraine recorded a budget surplus of 30.2 billion hryvnia as of October. Naftogaz taxable revenues amounted to about 14% of the total state budget last year.

It is unclear how heavy a hand German leader Angela Merkel and French leader Emmanuel Macron had in this deal. The two met with Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, known as the Normandy Four, in Paris in early December. Both Merkel and Macron govern countries with billions at stake in Russian natural gas deals.

France has been stymied by U.S. sanctions on Iran for years. Total SA is a big investor in Iranian oil and sanctions put them under constant threat. French bank BNP Paribas was fined $8.9 billion by a New York judge for violating Iranian sanctions in 2015.

Macron has called for an end to the six year old Cold War with Russia. By U.S. standards, he would be under investigation for “Russian collusion”. As would Merkel, whose country will be the landing ground for Nord Stream 2. German firms Wintershall and Uniper are both consortium partners in the pipeline. Both leaders have more business interests in Russia than President Trump ever had, or has.

Russia remains a key competitor to U.S. LNG exports into China and Europe. The U.S. has argued that Europe’s over-reliance on Russian natural gas as a foreign fuel source was a risk to its baseload. Europe should diversify its source from other countries.

Europe remains a small portion of U.S. LNG exports, a market that more natural fits the Russians. However, U.S. LNG exports are increasing, regardless of Russia’s growth in this segment.

According to the most recent U.S. government data, U.S. LNG exports nearly doubled to 177.8 billion cubic feet in October 2019 over the same period in 2018. Fifty two ships were sent out in October 2019, most of them from Louisiana and Texas, compared to 28 vessels out in October 2018.

The U.K., France and Spain are three of the top five importers of American liquefied natural gas.

