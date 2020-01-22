Watch The Epic ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Disney Plus Trailer Right Here

Check out the trailer:

It looks terrific. Fans who have waited many long years for a conclusion to the series will hopefully find a worthwhile and satisfactory conclusion. Perhaps more satisfactory than Rise of Skywalker which seems to have divided Star Wars fans so bitterly. After all, most Star Wars fans agree that The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian are both excellent shows.

Interestingly, both shows are also connected. Without spoiling anything, the final episode of The Mandalorian’s first season ties directly back to The Clone Wars. Meanwhile, the final season of The Clone Wars will deal with, at least in part, the Siege of Mandalore.

There will be a total of 12 episodes in the final season, airing weekly on Disney Plus.

You can sign up for Disney+ right here.

” readability=”41.17667844523″>

‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ returns for its final season this February on Disney Plus. Check out the … [+] epic new trailer right here.

Credit: Disney

The trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is here and it’s awesome.

The show, created by Dave Filoni (director and producer of The Mandalorian) returns after a six year hiatus on February 21st.

Beloved characters will return for the seventh season including Darth Maul (Sam Witwer), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Latner), Yoda (Tom Kane), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor).

Check out the trailer:

It looks terrific. Fans who have waited many long years for a conclusion to the series will hopefully find a worthwhile and satisfactory conclusion. Perhaps more satisfactory than Rise of Skywalker which seems to have divided Star Wars fans so bitterly. After all, most Star Wars fans agree that The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian are both excellent shows.

Interestingly, both shows are also connected. Without spoiling anything, the final episode of The Mandalorian’s first season ties directly back to The Clone Wars. Meanwhile, the final season of The Clone Wars will deal with, at least in part, the Siege of Mandalore.

There will be a total of 12 episodes in the final season, airing weekly on Disney Plus.

You can sign up for Disney+ right here.