Watch: UFC 249 Nurmagomedov Vs. Ferguson Press Conference Video Live Stream

written by Forbes March 6, 2020
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson meet in the main even of UFC 249

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Opponents Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov face off during the … [+] UFC press conference at TD Garden on January 19, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Every day fight fans wake up without receiving an alert of some sort that UFC 249’s main event has been canceled, is a good day, maybe even a great day. The reason behind that feeling of joy is that the fight that headlines that event, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson, has been scratched four times before.

The UFC has been aching to make this fight happen for nearly five years.

First scheduled to take place in December 2015 and then once a year between 2016 and 2018. A broken rib (Nurmagomedov), fluid/blood in the lung (Ferguson), a bad weight cut (Nurmagomedov) and tripping over a cable (Ferguson) have prevented the two men from stepping into the octagon together.

The UFC keeps trying to make this fight happen because it makes sense.

Nurmagomedov is the unbeaten lightweight champion with a record of 28-0. Twelve of those wins have been under the UFC banner. Nurmagomedov won the 155-pound title in April 2018. He has defended that belt twice. Ferguson, who is the No. 1 lightweight contender, is also on a 12-fight UFC winning streak. 

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson take part in a pre-fight press conference today, Friday, March 6, in Las Vegas. You can watch a live stream of that press conference right here at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC 249 takes place April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

