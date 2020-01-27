Home Technology Watch Venus Meet Neptune In Tonight’s Sky, Your Best Chance To See Our Outermost Planet Until 2022
written by Forbes January 27, 2020
January 27, 2020’s conjunction with Venus&nbsp;provides the perfect opportunity for viewing&nbsp;our outermost planet: Neptune.

In the southwestern portion of the skies after sunset on January 27, 2020, the planet Venus will be… [+] clearly visible near a bright but thin crescent Moon. Venus, the brightest planet in the sky, will have the planet Neptune pass within just 0.04 degrees of it at closest approach: at 8:12 PM Central European Time (2:12 PM Eastern Time). The view will still be very good after sundown from North and South America.

E. Siegel / Stellarium

After sunset, brilliant Venus outshines all other stars and planets in our western skies.

It only happens once every 11 years, but occasionally, all five naked-eye planets are visible at… [+] once. Mercury is always the toughest to spot due to its proximity to the Sun, but sometimes Mars appears even smaller in angular diameter than Mercury. Venus is always the brightest planet, followed by Jupiter, and then usually followed by Mars and then either Mercury or Saturn. Neptune is always too faint to be seen with the naked eye, but conjunctions provide incredible opportunities to ‘discover’ it for yourself.

Martin Dolan

At 8:12 PM CET (2:12 PM ET), Venus and Neptune will pass within 0.04° of one another.

Although Neptune and Venus will have an extremely close conjunction at one particular moment in time… [+] on January 27, 2020, they will remain close by one another for the entirety of the night of the 27th, for as long as Venus is above the horizon everywhere in the world.

© Dominic Ford 2011–2020 / In-The-Sky.org

If you can find Venus through binoculars or a telescope, Neptune will appear as a static, clearly blue disk.

For a North American observer viewing Venus through either a telescope or a pair of binoculars at… [+] 9:00 PM ET (6:00 PM PT), this will be the approximate view centered on bright Venus. There will be an orange-colored object on one side of Venus (the star Phi Aquarii), while Neptune will be a faint blue disk (or dot, depending on your magnification) on the opposite side.

E. Siegel / Stellarium

Although all the surrounding stars will twinkle, Neptune won’t, your surefire planet-hunting signature.

At closest approach, best viewed from Europe, Africa and Western Asia, Neptune and Venus will pass… [+] within just 0.04 degrees of one another, making it appear as though Venus has a faint blue ‘moon’ that doesn’t twinkle through a telescope. That’s no Moon, however, that’s the much larger planet Neptune, at a distance some 30+ times as far away as Venus.

E. Siegel / Stellarium

The next convenient&nbsp;Neptunian conjunctions won’t occur until April 2022, more than two years away.

Neptune may be the fourth largest planet in the Solar System and the coldest, but its primary… [+] atmospheric composition is hydrogen and helium, which make up more than 95% of Neptune’s gaseous outer layers. Mixed into that atmosphere is a small amount of methane, about 3%, which is the primary agent responsible for Neptune’s blue color. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Images

Getty

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.

