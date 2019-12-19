‘Watchmen’ And ‘Knives Out’ Share Similar Visions About The Future Of America

Writer/executive producer Damon Lindelof, from left, Regina King and director/executive producer … [+] Nicole Kassell participate in HBO’s “Watchmen” panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants” – Sir Isaac Newton

Note: this article contains excessive spoilers for Watchmen and Knives Out.

The reality of invention

There’s a phenomenon known as simultaneous invention in which two or more people working independently arrive at similar discoveries, conclusions, or constructions.

One of the most famous examples took place in the 17th century and involved the development of calculus. Both Isaac Newton and Gottfried Leibniz discovered how to consistently calculate the area under a curve, something no other mathematician had been able to do. University of Houston professor Mark Tomforde summarized the event: “While Newton considered variables changing with time, Leibniz thought of the variables x and y as ranging over sequences of infinitely close values…. For Newton the calculus was geometrical while Leibniz took it towards analysis.”

Who deserved credit? One had to have plagiarized the other, right? This debate raged in mathematics from the 1700s into the 1800s, until the prevailing opinion shifted from a lone inventor to the possibility of simultaneous discovery. Now both Newton and Leibniz share credit for the creation of calculus.

Typically, discussion of simultaneous invention is reserved for sciences rather than the arts. Probably because the kingdom of science (tangible) has always been thought of as more formal than the realm of art (intangible). Science is based on grounded, identifiable laws, after all. While art is whim, fancy, imagination.

But when you compare HBO’s Watchmen and Knives Out, the new Rian Johnson movie, you have to admit: simultaneous invention is possible in any field.

Knives Out as commentary on American culture

The marketing for Knives Out framed the film as a who-dun-it in the style of the beloved and classic Clue (1985). Both films feature wealthy people in a mansion where a mysterious death ignites a firestorm of events. In the case of Knives Out, the victim is famous crime writer Harlan Thrombey.

Where Clue stays light-hearted and fun, Rian Johnson’s film turns toward the political.

Thrombey’s family is made up of a carousel of spoiled, 21st-century archetypes.

Thrombey’s oldest daughter is a successful and powerful businesswoman. His youngest son is a drunk literary snob. The widow of Thromby’s third child is into all things trendy and influencer-y. The son-in-law is a wealthy conservative who married into money. The adult grandson is an arrogant, selfish playboy. The teenage grandson is an alt-right supporter.

And the granddaughter attends an expensive progressive college and is, like her mother, more left-leaning than the rest of the family.

The family’s contrasted by Knives Out’s main character, Thrombey’s nurse, Marta Cabrera. Marta’s likable, thoughtful, dedicated, and human. She also happens to be the daughter of an undocumented Latin immigrant. The apartment she lives in with her mother and sister is a stark juxtaposition to the outlandish mansion and wealth of the Thrombeys.

Knives Out pivots not on the murder but on the announcement of Harlan’s will. When the Thrombey brood think they’ll possess Harlan’s wealth: they’re sweet to Marta. They tell her they consider her to be family and will take care of her. It’s reassuring, but words often are.

When the lawyer reveals Harlan bequeathed everything to Marta and nothing to his descendants: the knives do, indeed, come out. The Thrombeys hurl vitriol at Marta. They attack her character. They demand of her. They threaten her and her mother. Despite the fact that Marta made the same pledge to them that they had to her—she considers them to be family and will take care of them.

It’s at this point Knives Out reveals itself as a meditation on power. The behavior when you have it vs. when you’ve lost it. It’s a condemnation of white privilege in America. That’s why the penultimate shot of the movie is Marta on the balcony of her mansion, looking down on the totality of unhappy Thrombeys. We then cut to the mug Marta holds. The novelty cup reads: My House, My Rules, My Coffee. This is Johnson’s not so subtle prognostication that one day the paradigm in America will shift—minorities will no longer be the minority—and that will be a rude awakening for many who have benefitted from the advantage of their ancestry rather than the quality of their character.

Watchmen as commentary on American culture

Because Watchmen is a TV show rather than a movie, there’s a lot more that happens over its 9-hour run-time. But the core of the drama is the same.

The Harlan Thrombey figure is Dr. Manhattan. Whereas Thrombey is rich, Manhattan is super-powered, the byproduct of a quantum physics experiment gone wrong. He transforms from a man to what’s essentially a cosmic being of total energy who exists in four-dimensions. Since his introduction in the original comic book from the 80’s, Manhattan is usually considered one of the most powerful superheroes ever made.

The main thrust of the Watchmen show, once we get past establishing the characters and world that’s 34-years beyond that of the source material, is the machinations of two entities that want to destroy Manhattan in order to become him.

One entity is a group called the Seventh Kavalry (also known as Cyclops). They’re white supremacists who run the gamut from politicians and tycoons, to local police, to your everyday hillbilly.

The other entity is Lady Trieu, a genius of epic proportion who, in her own words, “revolutionized the field[s] of medicine, energy, nanotech, and, at thirty, [she] designed and launched the first micro-fusion spacecraft.”

If the Seventh Kavalry succeed, their figurehead, Republican Senator Joe Keene Jr., will inherit Manhattan’s powers and use them to establish a white utopia. If Lady Trieu wins, she’ll solve all the world’s woes. She’d “disappear the nukes. End starvation. Clean the air. All the things [Dr. Manhattan] should have done.”

Keene and Trieu are similar to the Thrombeys in their desire for power. And their issue with not having it. The Seventh Kavalry can’t stand the country not catering to their politics. While Trieu cares more about her own ascendancy than actually curing the world. Her pledge to do all the things Manhattan should have sounds a lot like the Thrombey’s hollow assurances to Marta.

But who ends up with Manhattan’s powers? The show’s heroine, Angela Abar. She’s neither a supremacist nor a revolutionary scientist. Angela’s a masked police officer. A wife. A mother. A black woman in America.

Skin color is relevant here as racism is a major theme in HBO’s Watchmen. The series opens with a depiction of the 1921 Black Wall Street massacre in Tulsa, and so establishes upfront this central conflict between white racists and black Americans. This carries over into the modern-day Tulsa, as the next scene climaxes when a Seventh Kavalry member shoots a black police officer. While other themes and tensions emerge over the course of the nine episodes: black history, black present, and black future are consistently of primary importance.

It’s with that in mind that we understand Angela’s acquisition of Manhattan’s powers as having the same tone as Marta on the balcony looking down on the Thrombeys. The Old World is dead. Long live the New World.

Both Lindlof’s show and Johnson’s movie conclude with a vision of a brave new world, but neither explores what lays ahead. Neither wants to attempt to say what comes next. Instead, they offer us a hypothesis based on the current climate. It’s up to viewers to see that vision of tomorrow and ask the necessary questions and have the necessary conversations. That’s the power of art.

The perfect climate for invention

While simultaneous invention may seem as rare as the planets aligning, when you analyze the climate of the inventors the mystery tends to dissipate.

For example, with calculus, there had been centuries of progress in general mathematics. But in the 1600’s two major events happened: Bonaventura Cavalieri published an important paper about the method of indivisibles; Pierre de Fermat had a breakthrough for the consistent calculation of integrals. In the European math community, these revelations had a galvanizing effect, as this was never-before-known information others could now apply to their own work. For Newton and Leibniz, they had their missing corner pieces to the puzzle of calculus.

A similar thing happened with flight. The Wright brothers didn’t miraculously conceive of a working airplane with a wondrous “Eureka!” moment. People had discussed and attempted “flying machines” for centuries. There were a legion of inventors in the 1800s attempting the creation of a legitimate airplane. In 1903, the brothers beat the competition, but others weren’t far behind. For instance, in France there was Alberto Santos-Dumont. An avid aviator himself, in 1906 he had Europe’s first working airplane. Yes, the Wright brothers have the mantel as the first-to-fly, but there are those who fight for Santos-Dumont. That tends to happen with simultaneous invention.

These examples (and many more) demonstrate that often the most crucial variable for simultaneous invention is climate. And climate very much explains the twin plots of Watchmen and Knives Out.

Two storytellers read similar news headlines, scroll through similar social media comments, hear similar political sound bites. These seeds, one day, crack open. And what emerges in the heart of each teller is a tale about power and race in America. Different shades, but the same flower.

