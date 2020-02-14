Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs, Stock Sinks 14%

Wayfair hasn’t ever turned a profit because of its widening losses, which has caused its stock price over the last year to decrease by 27%.

In this photo illustration the Wayfair logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Topline: Online furniture retailer Wayfair announced Thursday it will cut 550 jobs, or 3% of its workforce, as its CEO admitted the company has focused too much on growth at the expense of efficiency.

350 of the 550 job cuts will be in Wayfair’s Boston headquarters, according to the Boston Globe, which first reported the layoffs.

Wayfair hasn’t ever turned a profit because of its widening losses, which has caused its stock price over the last year to decrease by 27%.

Shipping bulky furniture is expensive, and the company has decided to hire aggressively and expand the business instead of post near-term profit.

Wayfair shares sunk 14% following the announcement.

Crucial quote: “On reflection this last period of investment went on too long . . . and we find ourselves at a place where we are, from an execution standpoint, investing in too many disparate areas, with an uneven quality and speed of execution,” said CEO Niraj Shah in an email to employees, according to the Boston Globe. “Through two years of aggressive expansion, we no doubt built some excess, inefficiency, and even waste at times, in almost every area.”

Tangent: Wayfair was at the center of a controversy last year after employees organized a walkout in protest of the company supplying beds to migrant detention facilities.