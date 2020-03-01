Weekend Box Office: ‘Onward’ Sells Out, ‘My Hero Academia’ Surprises And ‘Wendy’ Flops

Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, and Tom Holland in ‘Onward’

Walt Disney and Pixar

Pixar’s Onward earned $650,000 in a nationwide sneak preview while My Hero Academia earned nearly $9 million in a Wed-Sun debut.

In new release news that isn’t about The Invisible Man’s $49 million global launch, Disney and Pixar’s Onward got a sneak preview yesterday, with a single nationwide screening at 3:00 pm in 470 theaters. I distinctly remember being shocked in late 2000 when Disney offered a nationwide sneak preview of their comparatively troubled toon The Emperor’s New Groove. Yes, I loved that bonkers bananas piece of gleeful self-satire. The film opened soft, with $9.8 million, but it legged out to $89 million domestic and gained a deserved cult following. Today, it’s considered (by me and others of equally refined tastes) to be one of the best Disney toons of the 2000’s.

Onward, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, tried the same idea, to equally promising results. The sneak was timed to Leap Day (since the movie is about two young boys trying to spend one extra day with a long-dead father) and to drum up word-of-mouth for a well-reviewed toon with relatively little buzz heading into next weekend’s debut. The film earned $650,000 yesterday with near-capacity crowds, so it did its job.

It’s a good movie, with a banger third act, but it’s also a lower-profile Pixar title in an era when “non-event movies” are at a disadvantage. It’s tracking at an over/under $45 million launch, which means it’ll need How to Train Your Dragon-level legs to get over $200 million domestic. I’m optimistic, it’s a good Pixar toon that will play well to general moviegoers, but we’ll see.

‘My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising’

Funimation

Funimation’s My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising opened on Wednesday in 1,275 theaters and was the top movie on its first day with $1.7 million. Kenji Nagasaki’s anime action epic is going to earn more in its five-day opening weekend than My Hero Academia: Two Heroes earned ($5.75 million in 513 theaters) in total. The film earned a $5.6 million Fri-Sun debut for an $8.92 million Wed-Sun opening for a $23 million global cume. If it plays like the last My Hero Academia, it’ll end its run with around $11 million domestic.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie expanded to 1,820 theaters this weekend after earning $2.607 million in 357 theaters last weekend. Directed by Chris Henchy and based on the truTV television series Impractical Jokers, the film stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Joe Gatto, also known as The Tenderloins.

The show concerns our stars conducting embarrassing hidden-camera pranks or dares. It has apparently run for eight seasons and 231 episodes (and is based on a UK show of the same name/concept which ran for three seasons and 21 episodes). Distributed by Warner Media, the film earned a solid $3.545 million (+30%) second-weekend gross, a stunning 3.919x weekend multiplier, bringing the $3 million flick’s ten-day cume to $6.5 million.

Last but sadly least was Searchlight Pictures’ four-theater release of Benh Zeitlin’s Wendy. Penned by Zeitlin and Eliza Zietlin, this long-awaited follow-up to the Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild is a loose e-imagining of J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Alas, mixed-negative reviews, no stars and little in the way of buzz led to a frankly miserable $30,000 weekend gross, for a $7,500 per-theater average.

That’s not good at all for a platform debut, and it bodes poorly for the film’s hopes of expanding. I guess I’ll have to make sure I catch it next time I’m in Hollywood. It may never expand to a theater near me.

